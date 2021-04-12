After scoring 33 runs in its previous two games, Tyler Legacy was unable to get on the scoreboard in a 12-0 loss to Rockwall on Monday night at Faulkner Park.
Looking to jump into the conversation for the District 10-6A title, the Lady Raiders kept the game close early. However, Rockwall put seven runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning to put the 10-run rule into play.
Ainsley Pemberton struck out 11 batters and allowed four hits in six innings.
Presley Johnston allowed five runs — three earned — on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Bonnye Bunn allowed seven runs — one earned — on two hits with a walk in two innings.
Rockwall got on the board in the first inning with a two-out error.
Gabi Escandon led off the bottom of the first with a single and stole second, but the Lady Raiders were unable to get her in.
Rockwall added two runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead.
Escandon had her second single in the bottom of the third but was caught stealing for the third out.
Rockwall added to its lead with two runs in the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kylee Tapia doubled with one out, and Johnston singled. Pemberton was able to retire the next two batters to keep the shutout intact.
Zoe Quinn led off the sixth with an inside-the-park home run to spark the seven-run frame. Quinn finished a triple shy of the cycle. Ashley Monks and Ashley Minor had two hits each for Rockwall (16-4, 8-1).
Legacy (16-6, 6-3) will play Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mesquite.