MESQUITE — Presley Johnston struck out 19 batters, but the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders dropped a 3-2 decision in 10 innings to Mesquite Horn on Tuesday night.
Legacy scored a run in the top of the first inning. Horn tied the game with a run in the fourth inning. Both teams scored in the seventh inning to force extra innings.
Johnston allowed two earned runs with two walks and four hits allowed in 9.2 innings.
Gabi Escandon and Maddy Carrillo led Legacy with two hits each. Both Escandon and Carrillo had a double.
Legacy (16-7) will host North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Friday at Faulkner Park.