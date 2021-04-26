EUSTACE — With a chance to lock up the No. 3 seed in District 10-6A, Tyler Legacy’s offense exploded for 13 runs in the final three innings to take a 15-2 win over Mesquite Horn on Monday night.
The win gives the No. 3 seed to the Lady Raiders (19-8), who will open the playoffs against Garland Sachse with a time, date and location to be announced.
Brooklyn Bunn allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and seven walks in six innings.
Gabi Escandon went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Reese Neely went 2-for-3 with a triple. Kylee Tapia had two hits and two RBIs.