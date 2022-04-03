For the second straight year, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are District 10-6A Golf Tournament champions.
Led by runner-up medalist Jacob Cole and third-place medalist Braden Bergman, the Red Raiders won the team championship in the tourney that was held on March 30-31 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
Tyler Legacy advances to the Class 6A Region II Tournament at Bear Ridge Country Club in Waco. The tournament is scheduled for April 18-19.
Joining junior Cole and sophomore Bergman on the Red Raiders' gold-medal winning team include junior Blake Congleton (who played for injured Jacob Feliciano), junior Will Gillen and junior CJ McConnell. The team is coached by David McElveen.
Cole was district medalist last year with Bergman as runner-up.
Also, Dylan Clanton, who plays on the Tyler Legacy Black team, finished in the top 10 individually to earn a regional berth. He finished in fourth place.
The Red Raiders won the title with a team score of 610 (309-301). They were followed by Rockwall-Heath A (310-311—621) and Tyler Legacy Black (331-312—643).
Lucas Latimer of Rockwall-Heath A won medalist honors with a 146 (70-76). He was followed by Cole (74-72—146) and Bergman (74-74—148).
Clanton scored a 152 (76-76) to earn a regional berth.
Joining Clanton on the Tyler Legacy Black squad were Harrison Barnett, Luke Gesse, Grayden Goates and Sam Chesnut.
Barnett, Gillen and McConnell also finished in the top 10.
---
District 10-6A Golf Tournament
Date: March 30-31
Cedar Creek Country Club, Kemp
Top Ten Individuals — 1, Lucas Latimer, Rockwall-Heath, 70-76—146; 2, Jacob Cole, Tyler Legacy Red, 74-72—146; 3, Braden Bergman, Tyler Legacy Red, 74-74—148; 4, Dylan Clanton, Tyler Legacy Black, 76-76—152; 5, Truit Steen, Rockwall-Heath, 81-74—155; 6, (tie) Grant Morris, Rockwall, 76-80—156; Caden Garner, Rockwall, 74-82—156; 8, Harrison Barnett, Tyler Legacy Black, 82-75—157; 9, (tie) Will Gillen, Tyler Legacy Red, 81-77—158; CJ McConnell, Tyler Legacy Red, 80-78—158; Evan Martin, Rockwall-Heath B, 80-78—158.
Teams
Tyler Legacy Red (309-301—610) — Jacob Cole, 74-72—146; Braden Bergman, 74-74—148; Will Gillen, 81-77—158; CJ McConnell, 80-78—158; Blake Congleton, 107-94—201.
Rockwall-Heath A (310-311—621) — Lucas Latimer, 70-76—146; Truit Steen, 81-74—155; Braxton Dean, 83-79—162; Jaxon Warner, 80-82—162; Ethan Johnson, 79-85—164.
Tyler Legacy Black (331-312—643) — Dylan Clanton, 76-76—152; Harrison Barnett, 82-75—157; Luke Gesse, 83-77—160; Grayden Goates, 90-84—174; Sam Chesnut, 91-89—180.
Rockwall A (326-334—660) — Grant Morris, 76-80—156; Caden Garner, 74-82—156; Johnathan Pang, 85-86—171; Riley Nelson, 91-86—177; Preston Hood, 96-87—183.
Rockwall-Heath B (327-335—662) — Evan Martin, 80-78—158; Chad Dalida, 77-87—164; Sailor Cassteven, 88-81—169; Jeff Rohmer, 86-89—175; Colton Mayer, 84-94—178.
Rockwall B (367-351—718) — Weston Shell, 87-89—176; Tyler Romans, 93-87—180; Luke Kernan, 96-85—181; Joon Oh, 101-90—191.
Mesquite — Tova Marshall, 92-88—180; Braden Vargas, 128-112—240.
Dallas Skyline — Erick Vidales-Rodriguez, 122-121—243; Tre'Von Robertson, 140-130—270; Adam Helmke, 146-144—290.
North Mesquite — Ramon Torres, 101-93—194; Ismael Ceballos, 124-114—238; Michael P. Kaega, 133-121—254.