The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won their home opener on Friday night, 8-0 against Mesquite.
Ella Rose Embry opened the scoring with an assist by Hannah Smith. Briana Garcia assisted Conally Hooper with 1:35 left in the half to make the score 2-0. Embry then assisted Smith with 10 seconds left in the half to give the Lady Raiders a 3-0 halftime lead.
Colleen Gilliland scored two minutes into the second half on an assist by Lily Beckham. Embry scored on another assit by Smith three minutes later, and the Embry assisted Smith.
Embry then assisted Beckham with 28:35 to play.
With less than one minute remaining, Garcia scored on a goal on an assist by Hooper.
Nonni Foley and Dru Kisamore combined for the shutout in the goal.
The Legacy JV won 5-0. Molly Bryans had two goals, and Cielo Garcia, Elizabeth Parker and Kyle Broumley each had a goal. Broumley had two assists, and Tiffany Gurrusqueta and Ashley Zavala each added an assist.