With a tight race for the district basketball championship, every game is important for the Lady Raiders.
Energized from the start, Tyler Legacy, sparked by two 3-pointers by sophomore guard Rose Rook for the first buckets of the game, scored a 59-34 victory over the Mesquite Lady Skeeters at TL Varsity Gymnasium on Saturday.
Legacy (22-2, 8-2) is basically tied with Rockwall and Mesquite Horn. Both Rockwall and Horn still have to make up games. All three squads have two league losses apiece. The Lady Raiders have the district title within their grasp, playing at Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday before playing host to Rockwall on Friday.
Mesquite (13-9, 4-7) was coming off an emotional win over Rockwall-Heath (50-37) on Friday in Mesquite.
“Unbelievable (start),” Tyler Legacy Coach Ross Barber said. “I challenged the team before the game that we had to win the first four minutes because we knew Mesquite was coming off a huge win last night over Heath; So they were literally fighting for their playoff life and we are fighting for the district championship.”
After Rose connected on the first two treys, the Lady Raiders jetted to a 17-0 advantage before Mesquite’s Janae Durensbury hit a 3-pointer with 54.8 seconds left in the period. Rose was 3 for 3 on threes in the quarter.
Legacy took a 20-3 first quarter lead and were ahead 38-12 at halftime. Barber sat out his starters for much of the third and fourth quarters.
Nyla Inmon, a junior, came off the bench to lead Legacy with 16 points, including 8 of 9 from the free throw line. She added three rebounds, two steals and a block.
Junior guard Aaliyah Campbell was all over the court. She scored nine points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and swiping five steals. Rose end up with nine points and a rebound.
Other contributors for the Lady Raiders were Taliyah Mumphrey (9 points, 3 steals, 1 rebound), Tori Ransom (5 points, 1 rebound), Katlyn Jasper (4 points, 2 rebounds), Akya Turner (4 points, 4 rebounds), Markesha Allen (3 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals), Ella Rook (2 points, 1 rebound), Jordan Love (3 rebounds), Vanessa Hayward (2 rebounds) and Deveren Thompson (1 rebound).
Durensbury led Mesquite with 12 points, followed by Mariah Clayton (11), Zoe Brown (4), Anniya Harrison (3), Kaylyn Parker (2), Cori Brown (1) and Kyla Childs (1).
Mesquite is scheduled to play at Rockwall at 7 p.m. Monday.