Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders were firing on all cylinders on Friday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first five minutes as they rolled to a 53-31 win over Rockwall-Heath.
“We had a great start,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “That was my challenge to them before the game, to get off to a great start, because we did not get off to a great start against Skyline, Rockwall or Horn.
“Just coming out and getting off to a great start and getting the game established early was big for us. They stepped up to the challenge, started taking care of the ball on offense and executing the rest of the way. It was a good team effort all the way around.”
Legacy quickly jumped on Rockwall-Heath with an 11-0 lead. Rockwall-Heath got a layup from Asia Bradford to stop the run.
Vanessa Hayward was fouled on a 3-pointer in the final second of the first quarter. She sank all three attempts to give Legacy a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.
Hayward opened the second quarter by stealing the ball and knocking down a 3-pointer on the other end to spark a 14-0 run to push the score to 32-9.
Legacy led 34-15 at the break,
The Lady Raiders weren’t scoring at a rapid pace in the third quarter, but they were keeping Rockwall-Heath from scoring at all.
Legacy held the Lady Hawks scoreless for the first 4:35 of the frame to stretch the lead to 40-15 after a Katlyn Jasper 3-pointer.
LSU commit Logyn McNeil got Rockwall-Heath on the board, but Hayward came back with another triple for Legacy.
The Lady Raiders led 43-20 after three quarters.
Hayward led Legacy with 13 points off the bench. Aaliyah Campbell had 10 points and four steals. Taliyah Mumphrey had 7 points and nine rebounds. Nyla Inmon had 6 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Jasper added 6 points.
McNeil led Rockwall-Heath with 9 points and five blocks. Shelomi Sanders — daughter of NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders — had 4 points and seven rebounds.