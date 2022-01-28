When playing a pivotal game in the district race, every quarter is crucial.
Mesquite Horn outscored Tyler Legacy 20-4 in the third quarter and overcame a 10-0 run by the Lady Raiders in the fourth quarter to take a 59-43 win on Friday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The win moves the Lady Jaguars to 9-1 in district play, while the Lady Raiders fell to 7-2.
The setback ended an 11-game winning streak for Legacy, which included a 49-46 win at Mesquite Horn on Jan. 4.
Horn still has games against Dallas Skyline and Rockwall to close the regular season, while Legacy is at North Mesquite on Tuesday and at Mesquite on Feb. 8. There’s a home game against Rockwall-Heath in between on Feb. 4.
The Lady Jaguars led 8-4 late in the first quarter before Aaliyah Campbell knocked down a three at the buzzer to cut the score to8-7. With Horn leading 25-20 late in the second quarter, Campbell had two drives in the final 28 seconds to cut the score to 25-24 at the break.
Horn shot 7 of 10 from the field to open the third quarter on a 19-0 run. Legacy got two free throws from Akya Turner with 2:06 on the clock. The Lady Raiders were 1 of 6 from the field with nine turnovers in the third quarter. The only make came on a basket by Campbell with six seconds on the clock to cut the score to 45-28.
Horn got two offensive rebounds to start the fourth quarter, and Dasia Robinson knocked down a trey on the third try as she was 3 of 3 from long range in the second half, when she scored all 11 of her points. That three by Robinson put the Lady Jaguars up 48-28.
Legacy then went on a 10-0 run to cut the score to 48-38 with 4:30 left in the game. Horn responded with a 9-0 run to put the game away.
Campbell finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Turner had 8 points. Nyla Inmon scored 5 points, and Kat Jasper and Vanessa Hayward each added 3.
Dalonna Choice led Horn with 22 points and five steals. Vernell Atamah scored 12 points. Juliet Esomchukwu scored 9 points. Keely Burks had 3, and Camden Harston added 2.
