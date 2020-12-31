Last season, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders captured their first district title since 1985-86.
In order to accomplish that feat, the Lady Raiders had to defeat Mesquite Horn in Mesquite.
This season, Legacy knows Dallas Skyline, Horn and Rockwall are the teams standing in the way of repeating their district crown.
After romping Skyline 64-41 on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders pulled out a 48-44 win over the Lady Jaguars on Thursday at Tyler Legacy Gymnasium.
And then on Monday, the Lady Raiders turn around and play Rockwall on the road.
Skyline, Horn and Rockwall were finished to finish first, second and third in District 10-6A in the preseason by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Legacy was picked fourth.
After wins over Skyline and Horn, Legacy now sits 16-0 overall on the season and 2-0 in district.
“Hopefully we get a little momentum after these two wins and go to Rockwall on Monday, and it’s going to be tough to go up there and get a win,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said.
Led by four-star Mississippi State commit Jasmine Shavers, Horn came out aggressive.
Shavers scored quickly on an assist from Dasia Robinson. Robinson then had a steal and jumper and then put back her own miss to give the Lady Jaguars a quick 6-0 lead just a minute into the contest.
The Lady Raiders settled down and were able to cut the score to 8-6, but Horn ended the quarter with a 7-2 spurt to lead 15-8.
Legacy started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to tie the score. However, after a 3-point play by Katlyn Jasper ad a jumper by Aaliyah Campbell, Jasper turned her ankle while chasing a loose ball. Jasper went to the bench for the remainder of the half.
Nyla Inmon put back her own miss to tie the score at 15. Shavers then had a personal 7-0 run to put Horn up 22-15.
With Horn leading 24-17, Campbell hit consecutive buckets on drives to cut the score to 24-21, which remained the tally at halftime.
Legacy came out of the locker room with a 6-0 run to take the lead.
With the Lady Raiders up 30-26, Horn got a 3-point play from Julie Esomchukwu and two free throws by Shavers to go back in front.
Akya Turner had an old-fashioned 3-point play with 15 seconds on the clock to put the Lady Raiders ahead 33-31. Horn held for the final shot, and Shavers pulled up from way downtown and connected to give the Lady Jaguars a 34-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Legacy went up 38-36 before Shavers hit a pull-up jumper to tie the score.
Campbell then turned a steal into a layup, and Jasper knocked down a corner triple to push the score to 43-38. Shavers came back with a 3-pointer of her own before Inmon assisted on a Vanessa Hayward jumper to make the score 45-41 with 1:16 to play.
Shavers attempted a deep three with 30 seconds left and missed. Taliyah Mumphrey got the rebound for the Lady Raiders, and Campbell made a free throw to make the score 46-41.
Shavers connected on a three with 17 seconds left, but Hayward responded with two clutch free throws, and the Lady Raiders were able to get a defensive stop to hold on for the victory.
“We told them it was going to be a fight from the opening tip until the final buzzer,” Barber said. “They’re a great basketball team, but our kids showed guts and heart today. And we’re a pretty dang good basketball team too when we’re hitting on all cylinders.
“It took every single kid on the floor. They tried to take away Campbell, and we had other people step up like Vanessa and Akya Turner. Nyla Inmon stepped up and made some big plays. Kat Jasper battled through injury. It was just a great team effort, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Hayward, who sometimes starts, came off the bench on Thursday and provided a spark with 9 points — 4 in the final 1:16 — and four steals.
“We had a great win,” Hayward said. “We had to make sure we focused on Jasmine Shavers. She is a big part of their team, and we knew that. Last year, in district, we had to play this team, and that was the district-winning game, so we had to make sure we came back and make sure they didn’t get revenge on us.
“I knew I had to focus at the end, and it was a very clutch moment. If I was going to shoot it, I knew I had to make it. I made sure I focused and knocked them down.”
Shavers finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, but the Lady Raiders made it difficult on her with a variety of defenders. Shavers hit four 3-pointers in the game, but was 9 of 31 from the field.
Vernell Atamah had 10 rebounds for the Lady Jaguars (13-3, 2-1).
Campbell and Jasper had 12 points each for Legacy. Campbell had nine rebounds. Inmon had 10 points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists.