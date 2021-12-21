Defense started it and defense finished it for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on Tuesday afternoon at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders shut out the Lady Jackets in the first quarter, and a defensive play by Aaliyah Campbell with 4.5 seconds remaining helped Legacy close out a 30-28 win in a District 10-6A tilt.
“Unbelievable,” Legacy head basketball coach Ross Barber said. “They’re a great offensive team, so holding them to 0 in the first quarter, I think frustrated them a bit. I thought the only thing we could’ve done better was on the defensive boards. They hurt us bad on the offensive glass. But I was ecstatic about our defense today. I couldn’t be prouder.”
With the score at 29-28, Rockwall’s Lexie Purcell drove the left side of the court looking to put the Lady Jackets in front. Campbell trapped Purcell and forced a tie ball with 4.5 seconds to play, and the possession arrow was in favor of the Lady Raiders.
“That was a huge play,” senior Nyla Inmon said.
After a Rockwall foul with 2.3 seconds on the clock, Kat Jasper made her first free throw. The second free throw was no good, and Inmon grabbed the offensive rebound. Rockwall’s Ashley Minor was able to steal the ball, but her full-court heave was short, helping the Lady Raiders move to 16-4 overall and 1-1 in district.
The win came just days after the Lady Raiders blew a 10-point lead in a 46-43 loss to Dallas Skyline in the league opener.
“This was a huge win for us after blowing that game on the road Friday,” Barber said. “We needed that big time. It helps us get right back in it.”
“This is big because our backs were against the wall from that first district loss,” Inmon said. “We had to push through and get this win.”
Neither team could get the shots to fall early. Legacy was 0 of 9 from the field and 0 of 3 from 3-point range in the first four minutes before Rose Rook came in and knocked down a triple from the corner for the game’s first points. Jasper hit a three later in the corner to give Legacy a 6-0 lead after the first quarter.
Rockwall was 0 of 12 from the field with three turnovers in the first quarter.
The Lady Jackets immediately got the ball inside to Minor to start the second quarter. Inmon blocked her attempt, but Minor grabbed the rebound and put it in for Rockwall’s first points of the game. Purcell hit a three to cut the score to 7-5.
With Legacy leading 12-7, Rockwall went on a 6-0 run during the final three minutes with all of the points coming from Purcell and Minor to lead 12-13 at halftime.
Rockwall led 18-16 in the third quarter before a jumper by Campbell sparked a 7-0 run that included a bucket inside from Inmon and capped with a three by Inmon. Ashley Brandon answered with a triple for Rockwall to cut the Legacy lead to 23-21 after three quarters.
Rockwall got a basket by Minor and then a free throw by Purcell to take a 24-23 lead early in the third quarter.
Legacy answered with a three-point play from Inmon and a triple by Rook to go up 29-24 with 6:10 remaining.
Rockwall got buckets by Minor and Purcell with 2:34 and 2:04 on the clock to cut the score to 29-28, but the Lady Jackets were unable to regain the lead.
Inmon finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Rook had 6 points. Akya Turner had 5 points and three blocks. Campbell and Jasper scored 4 points each.
Purcell led Rockwall (13-5, 2-1) with 12 points, and Minor had 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Legacy will return to action Monday at the Hallsville Tournament.