Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders continued their momentum from a perfect non-district slate into their District 10-6A opener on Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
It was a slow start for both teams, but Legacy found its offense firepower in the final three quarters to blow past Dallas Skyline 64-41.
“We were executing, but we just weren’t finishing in the first quarter,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “Offensively, this was one of our better games. We also did a great job defensively.”
Skyline was picked to win the district by the Texas Association of Basketball coaches in the preseason. Legacy, which was picked to finish fourth in the district, is now 15-0 on the season. The Lady Raiders will now turn around and face the team that was picked second in the preseason — Mesquite Horn, which is led by Mississippi State commit Jasmine Shavers. That game will be at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Aaliyah Campbell made all of Legacy’s field goals in the opening quarter, but Taylor Copeland scored as time expired to give Skyline an 8-7 lead.
Legacy opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run, keeping Skyline scoreless for nearly six minutes. Kennedi Johnson hit a 3-pointer for Skyline with 2:15 on the clock, and Campbell followed with four free throws to give Legacy a 23-11 lead at halftime.
Skyline didn’t have another field goal until 4:25 left in the third quarter as Johnson converted a layup to cut Legacy’s lead to 31-15. The Lady Raiders used an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 48-25 after three quarters.
Campbell led all scorers with 26 points and added six rebounds, six steals and two blocks. Katlyn Jasper had 13 points and three steals, and Nyla Inmon added 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Johnson led Skyline with 13 points.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports