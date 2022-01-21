Tyler Legacy avenged its lone district loss with a 57-45 win over Dallas Skyline on Friday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Legacy lost to Skyline 46-43 in overtime in the District 10-6A opener on Dec. 17 in Dallas. Since then, the Lady Raiders have reeled off 10 consecutive victories after Friday’s win.
Legacy trailed 27-26 at halftime as Lily Brown drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Skyline.
Legacy opened the second half on a 9-1 run, but Skyline got late buckets from Kennedi Johnson and Ke’liyah Anderson to cut the score to 38-35 after the third quarter. Johnson got a layup early in the fourth quarter to cut the score to38-36. Legacy responded with a 3-pointer by Aaliyah Campbell and then a 3-point play from Taliyah Mumphrey.
With the score at 47-41 with 2:38 left following a jumper by Johnson, Legacy went on an 8-2 run to stretch the lead to double digits with 24 seconds to play.
“I’m going to say the word resilient,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “We were a little discombobulated and kind of playing out of pace for us. We were playing too fast on offense in the first half and had a lot of careless turnovers. In the second half, that was our challenge in the locker room, to slow down on offense. It was nothing that we haven’t seen before. We started doing that, and we got buckets. We were shooting way too many outside shots in the first half. We started getting to the rim in the second half, and it changed the game.”
Legacy had 10 turnovers in the first half, six in the first quarter.
Those turnovers dug the Lady Raiders an early 8-3 hole, but 3-pointers by Kat Jasper and Ella Rook gave the Lady Raiders the lead. A three by Rose Rook in the final minute gave Legacy a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Legacy used a 6-0 run in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 24-15.Brown made three 3-pointers in the final 3:02 of the first half, and Tamya Whitemon also had a three in that span to give Skyline the 27-26 lead.
Campbell, who was honored before the game for scoring 1,000 career points, finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Akya Turner had 12 points, and Jasper had 11 points. Nyla Inmon finished with 6 points and 14 rebounds. Mumphrey scored 4 points, and Rose Rook, Ella Rook and La’daija Gallon all had 3 points.
Johnson led Skyline with 14 points. Brown had 13 points and nine rebounds. Jaida McDonald had 9 points and nine rebounds. Other scorers were Anderson (4), Whitemon (3) and De’Asia Johnson (2).
Legacy (6-1 in district) will play at No. 25 Rockwall on Tuesday and then will host Mesquite Horn on Friday. Legacy has handed Horn its only district defeat.