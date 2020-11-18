It’s been an interesting week for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
A week ago, they found out their entire district schedule was being changed.
Then on Friday, hours before kicking off its final Friday game of the regular season, the Red Raiders were informed that their opponent — Mesquite Horn — was going to have to postpone the game due to COVID-19.
“For sure it was disappointing, but at the end of the day, we’re all trying to take care of each other,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “I read that one thing business people look for is the trait of flexibility more than anything, and our young people are having to learn that trait this year. They’ve been grateful about the opportunity to play, and we knew going into this thing there would be some changes. The guys are just rolling with the punches and getting ready for the next opportunity.”
That next opportunity comes Thursday night in a pivotal District 10-6A contest against Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Legacy (2-4, 0-2) still holds the keys to being able to grab the top small-school seed in the playoffs and being able to host a first-round playoff game. But it starts with a win over Rockwall-Heath (5-2, 2-1).
“Our entire future is ahead of us,” Willis said. “These next four, our season comes down to these.”
“Obviously we’ve had a tough past couple of weeks,” senior quarterback Trent Adams said. “We just haven’t been able to pull it out. But we’ve played against some of the better teams in the state, so there’s nothing for us to hang our head about. Going forward in the season, we just need to keep are heads up, because we are capable of going out there and doing what we need to do to win. Now, it’s up to us to get it done.”
The Hawks bring an explosive offense that is averaging 53.8 points per game.
“I’ll be honest, I think they’re the most complete team in the district when you look at all of the position groups,” Willis said. “It starts up front. Their offensive line is a seasoned, veteran group. They do a really good job. They have some players that not only have size, but they have great movement to them. In the backfield, they have two running backs that share the load, similar to our backfield situation. And they’ve got a quarterback that clearly has a lot of arm talent. Their receiver crew is probably the most productive group in the district. I think our guys are ready for that challenge, and we’re ready to respond.”
With the postponement last week, it allowed Red Raiders who were scheduled to return from injury an extra weak to heal. One of those players is junior defensive back Cayden Starks.
“I think everybody on this team is hungry to get back out there,” Starks said. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to get back on the field and play. I’m counting down the hours.”
Following Thursday’s game, the Red Raiders will hit the road Wednesday to take on North Mesquite.
