Aaron Sears did it all for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders this year, and he was unanimously named the District 10-6A Football Utility Player of the Year, the league’s coaches announced.

Sears, who signed with Stephen F. Austin, had 380 yards and three touchdowns on offense while playing quarterback, and he had 73 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a defensive back. He also had eight kickoff and punt returns for 99 yards.

“Aaron was a vital part of this team for the past three years,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “His versatility and athleticism were unmatched by anyone in the district.”

Legacy had four first-team selections on offense — running back Jamarion Miller, offensive lineman Donavan Jordan, kicker Christian Baxter and return specialist Bryson Donnell.

Miller — an Alabama signee — ran for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns on 166 carries. He also had 29 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns. He returned seven kicks for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan led an offensive line that paved the way for 3,067 yards on the ground this season.

Baxter made three field goals and 46 extra point attempts.

Donnell — a Texas Tech signee — carried the ball 142 times for 868 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he had 35 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He returned 16 kicks for 206 yards and a touchdown.

Legacy had two first-team selections on defense — defensive end Jordan Renaud and linebacker La’Brendo Flowers.

Renaud — rated as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 61 player nationally for the Class of 2023 — had 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, one interception, three pass breakups, one blocked kick and one forced fumble.

Flowers had 83 tackles, six sacks, four tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover, who was originally committed to Indiana but signed with TCU on Wednesday, was named the district’s Most Valuable Player.

Rockwall quarterback Braedyn Locke — a Mississippi State signee — was named the Offensive MVP.

Mesquite defensive tackle Marlon Thompson-Leatch and Rockwall cornerback Cadien Robinson shared Defensive MVP honors.

Rockwall kicker Michael James was selected as the Special Teams MVP.

North Mesquite sophomore quarterback Luke Seder was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Rockwall junior linebacker Jarrett Stoner and Rockwall-Heath sophomore linebacker Bryce President combined to earn Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors.

Rockwall-Heath had the Coaching Staff of the Year.

———

All-District 10-6A Football

Most Valuable Player — Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath, senior, quarterback

Offensive MVP — Braedyn Locke, Rockwall, senior, quarterback

Defensive MVP – Marlon Thompson-Leatch, senior, defensive tackle; Cadien Robinson, Rockwall, senior, cornerback

Special Teams MVP – Michael James, Rockwall, senior, kicker

Utility Player of the Year — Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy, senior, defensive back

Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Luke Seder, North Mesquite, sophomore, quarterback

Defensive Newcomer of the year — Jarrett Stoner, Rockwall, junior, linebacker; Bryce President, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore, linebacker

Coaching Staff of the Year — Rockwall-Heath

———

First Team Offense

Quarterback — Chancellor Edwards, Mesquite, senior

Running Back — Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jamarion Miller, Tyler Legacy, senior

Fullback — Brennan Ray, Rockwall, senior

Tight End — Lance Mason, Rockwall-Heath, senior

Wide Receiver — Jay Fair, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jordan Nabors, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Caden Marshall, Rockwall, senior; Aiden Meeks, Rockwall, junior

Offensive Line — Sebastian Martinez, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Caleb Flores, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Carson Fichtel, Rockwall-Heath senior; Isaiah Heckman, Rockwall, senior; Donovan Jordan, Tyler Legacy, senior

Kicker — Christian Baxter, Tyler Legacy, junior

Return Specialist — Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy, senior

First Team Defense

Tackle — Davion Carter, North Mesquite, senior; Ashton Donald, Mesquite, senior

End — Cornelius Darden, Mesquite, senior; Justice Rider, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jacob Nelson, Rockwall, senior; Jordan Renaud, Tyler Legacy, junior; Eli Wallace, Dallas Skyline, junior

Inside Linebacker — Tarance Johnson, Mesquite Horn, senior; Forest Gatlin, Mesquite, junior; Deyreck Dean, Rockwall, senior

Outside Linebacker — Joshua Williams, Mesquite, senior; La’Brendo Flowers, Tyler Legacy, senior

Safety — Fredrick Dotie, North Mesquite, sophomore; Layne Horak, Rockwall-Heath, senior

Cornerback — Amarion Atwood, Mesquite Horn, junior; Peyton Williams, Rockwall-Heath, senior

Punter — Joshua Williams, Mesquite, senior

Second Team Offense

Quarterback — Bruce Bruckner, Tyler Legacy, senior

Running Back — Anthony Roberts, Mesquite, senior; Zach Hernandez, Rockwall, junior; Cam Tyler, North Mesquite, senior

Fullback — Kenneth Hawkins, Tyler Legacy, senior; Isiaih Smith, Mesquite, senior

Tight End — Braelyn Dillard, Mesquite, senior; Jacob Rhodes, Rockwall, junior; Ja’Kaleb Turner, Tyler Legacy, senior

Wide Receiver — Cordale Russell, North Mesquite, junior; Fletcher Fierro, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore; Noble Johnson, Rockwall, junior; KJ Humber, Tyler Legacy, senior; Jamarion Woods, Mesquite, junior; Elijah Baesa, North Mesquite, sophomore; Chris Dawn, Mesquite Horn, junior

Offensive Line — Bishop Rice, Mesquite, senior; Caden Bowers, North Mesquite, junior; Ian Morgan, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Cash Cleveland, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore; Jayce Chew, Rockwall, junior; Kye Cavin, Rockwall, junior; Kade Fry, Tyler Legacy, senior; Eithan Wallace, Tyler Legacy, senior; Chris Vestal, Dallas Skyline, junior

Kicker — Sergio Ortiz, Mesquite Horn, senior; Ricky Echartea, Mesquite, senior

Second Team Defense

Tackle — Marcus Lerma, Mesquite, junior; Le’Travian Whitmill, Tyler Legacy, senior; Anthony Scott, Dallas Skyline, junior; Will Davis, Rockwall-Heath, senior

End — Cameron Harris, Mesquite, senior; Isaac Gutierrez, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Robert Buck, Rockwall, senior; Luke Youngblood, Tyler Legacy, junior; Baron Bennett, Dallas Skyline, senior; Rodney Hobbs, North Mesquite, senior

Inside Linebacker — Tyler Masters, Dallas Skyline, junior; Alan Crawford, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jett Stanger, Tyler Legacy, senior

Outside Linebacker — Darrius White, Mesquite Horn, senior; Lake Bennett, Rockwall, junior; Jeremiah Sheffie, Tyler Legacy, senior; Noah Wilson, Rockwall-Heath, senior

Safety — Jordan Ford, Tyler Legacy, senior; Cayden Starks, Tyler Legacy, senior; Jordan Lester, Mesquite Horn, junior; Jaylin Broadus, Mesquite, senior

Cornerback — Anthony Davis, Dallas Skyline, senior; Quinton Evans, Mesquite, senior; Tre Carter, Rockwall, junior; Gregory Johnson, Dallas Skyline, senior

Punter — Luke Seder, North Mesquite, sophomore; Bruce Bruckner, Tyler Legacy, senior

Third Team Offense

Running Back — Malachi Tuesno, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore; Brittan Snider, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Devante Johnson, Dallas Skyline, junior

Fullback — Kaemon Tatum, North Mesquite, junior; Alex Matchniff, Mesquite Horn, senior

Tight End — Armani Itote, Mesquite Horn, junior

Wide Receiver — Quintero Jones, Rockwall, junior; Davontae Oliver, Dallas Skyline, junior

Offensive Line — Keenan Morrow, North Mesquite, sophomore; Tarell Johnson, Mesquite Horn, senior; Antonio Asuncion, Mesquite Horn, junior; Orville Azumah, Mesquite Horn, senior; Jake Elam, Rockwall, senior; Demicah Wofford, Dallas Skyline, senior

Kicker — Geovanni Almaguer, North Mesquite, senior

Third Team Defense

Tackle — Armstrong Nnodim, Mesquite Horn, sophomore

End — Preston Davis, Mesquite Horn, sophomore; Jordan Prince, Mesquite Horn, senior; Jaylen Jones, Rockwall, senior; Andrew Oviedo, Rockwall, senior

Inside Linebacker — Bradley Amwayi, Mesquite Horn, junior

Outside Linebacker — Donovan Cuadros, North Mesquite, junior; Bryson Elbert, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Ju’Vion Parker, Dallas Skyline, senior

Safety — Jordan Lester, Mesquite Horn, junior; Nathaniel Rainey, Mesquite Horn, sophomore; Curtis Brown, North Mesquite, senior; Will Rakow, North Mesquite, senior; Jake Overstreet, Rockwall, sophomore; Jacorey York, Dallas Skyline, sophomore

Punter — Uriel Mondragon, Dallas Skyline, sophomore

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports