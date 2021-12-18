Aaron Sears did it all for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders this year, and he was unanimously named the District 10-6A Football Utility Player of the Year, the league’s coaches announced.
Sears, who signed with Stephen F. Austin, had 380 yards and three touchdowns on offense while playing quarterback, and he had 73 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a defensive back. He also had eight kickoff and punt returns for 99 yards.
“Aaron was a vital part of this team for the past three years,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “His versatility and athleticism were unmatched by anyone in the district.”
Legacy had four first-team selections on offense — running back Jamarion Miller, offensive lineman Donavan Jordan, kicker Christian Baxter and return specialist Bryson Donnell.
Miller — an Alabama signee — ran for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns on 166 carries. He also had 29 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns. He returned seven kicks for 153 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan led an offensive line that paved the way for 3,067 yards on the ground this season.
Baxter made three field goals and 46 extra point attempts.
Donnell — a Texas Tech signee — carried the ball 142 times for 868 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he had 35 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He returned 16 kicks for 206 yards and a touchdown.
Legacy had two first-team selections on defense — defensive end Jordan Renaud and linebacker La’Brendo Flowers.
Renaud — rated as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 61 player nationally for the Class of 2023 — had 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, one interception, three pass breakups, one blocked kick and one forced fumble.
Flowers had 83 tackles, six sacks, four tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover, who was originally committed to Indiana but signed with TCU on Wednesday, was named the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Rockwall quarterback Braedyn Locke — a Mississippi State signee — was named the Offensive MVP.
Mesquite defensive tackle Marlon Thompson-Leatch and Rockwall cornerback Cadien Robinson shared Defensive MVP honors.
Rockwall kicker Michael James was selected as the Special Teams MVP.
North Mesquite sophomore quarterback Luke Seder was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Rockwall junior linebacker Jarrett Stoner and Rockwall-Heath sophomore linebacker Bryce President combined to earn Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors.
Rockwall-Heath had the Coaching Staff of the Year.
———
All-District 10-6A Football
Most Valuable Player — Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath, senior, quarterback
Offensive MVP — Braedyn Locke, Rockwall, senior, quarterback
Defensive MVP – Marlon Thompson-Leatch, senior, defensive tackle; Cadien Robinson, Rockwall, senior, cornerback
Special Teams MVP – Michael James, Rockwall, senior, kicker
Utility Player of the Year — Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy, senior, defensive back
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Luke Seder, North Mesquite, sophomore, quarterback
Defensive Newcomer of the year — Jarrett Stoner, Rockwall, junior, linebacker; Bryce President, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore, linebacker
Coaching Staff of the Year — Rockwall-Heath
———
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Chancellor Edwards, Mesquite, senior
Running Back — Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jamarion Miller, Tyler Legacy, senior
Fullback — Brennan Ray, Rockwall, senior
Tight End — Lance Mason, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Wide Receiver — Jay Fair, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jordan Nabors, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Caden Marshall, Rockwall, senior; Aiden Meeks, Rockwall, junior
Offensive Line — Sebastian Martinez, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Caleb Flores, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Carson Fichtel, Rockwall-Heath senior; Isaiah Heckman, Rockwall, senior; Donovan Jordan, Tyler Legacy, senior
Kicker — Christian Baxter, Tyler Legacy, junior
Return Specialist — Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy, senior
First Team Defense
Tackle — Davion Carter, North Mesquite, senior; Ashton Donald, Mesquite, senior
End — Cornelius Darden, Mesquite, senior; Justice Rider, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jacob Nelson, Rockwall, senior; Jordan Renaud, Tyler Legacy, junior; Eli Wallace, Dallas Skyline, junior
Inside Linebacker — Tarance Johnson, Mesquite Horn, senior; Forest Gatlin, Mesquite, junior; Deyreck Dean, Rockwall, senior
Outside Linebacker — Joshua Williams, Mesquite, senior; La’Brendo Flowers, Tyler Legacy, senior
Safety — Fredrick Dotie, North Mesquite, sophomore; Layne Horak, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Cornerback — Amarion Atwood, Mesquite Horn, junior; Peyton Williams, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Punter — Joshua Williams, Mesquite, senior
Second Team Offense
Quarterback — Bruce Bruckner, Tyler Legacy, senior
Running Back — Anthony Roberts, Mesquite, senior; Zach Hernandez, Rockwall, junior; Cam Tyler, North Mesquite, senior
Fullback — Kenneth Hawkins, Tyler Legacy, senior; Isiaih Smith, Mesquite, senior
Tight End — Braelyn Dillard, Mesquite, senior; Jacob Rhodes, Rockwall, junior; Ja’Kaleb Turner, Tyler Legacy, senior
Wide Receiver — Cordale Russell, North Mesquite, junior; Fletcher Fierro, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore; Noble Johnson, Rockwall, junior; KJ Humber, Tyler Legacy, senior; Jamarion Woods, Mesquite, junior; Elijah Baesa, North Mesquite, sophomore; Chris Dawn, Mesquite Horn, junior
Offensive Line — Bishop Rice, Mesquite, senior; Caden Bowers, North Mesquite, junior; Ian Morgan, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Cash Cleveland, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore; Jayce Chew, Rockwall, junior; Kye Cavin, Rockwall, junior; Kade Fry, Tyler Legacy, senior; Eithan Wallace, Tyler Legacy, senior; Chris Vestal, Dallas Skyline, junior
Kicker — Sergio Ortiz, Mesquite Horn, senior; Ricky Echartea, Mesquite, senior
Second Team Defense
Tackle — Marcus Lerma, Mesquite, junior; Le’Travian Whitmill, Tyler Legacy, senior; Anthony Scott, Dallas Skyline, junior; Will Davis, Rockwall-Heath, senior
End — Cameron Harris, Mesquite, senior; Isaac Gutierrez, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Robert Buck, Rockwall, senior; Luke Youngblood, Tyler Legacy, junior; Baron Bennett, Dallas Skyline, senior; Rodney Hobbs, North Mesquite, senior
Inside Linebacker — Tyler Masters, Dallas Skyline, junior; Alan Crawford, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Jett Stanger, Tyler Legacy, senior
Outside Linebacker — Darrius White, Mesquite Horn, senior; Lake Bennett, Rockwall, junior; Jeremiah Sheffie, Tyler Legacy, senior; Noah Wilson, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Safety — Jordan Ford, Tyler Legacy, senior; Cayden Starks, Tyler Legacy, senior; Jordan Lester, Mesquite Horn, junior; Jaylin Broadus, Mesquite, senior
Cornerback — Anthony Davis, Dallas Skyline, senior; Quinton Evans, Mesquite, senior; Tre Carter, Rockwall, junior; Gregory Johnson, Dallas Skyline, senior
Punter — Luke Seder, North Mesquite, sophomore; Bruce Bruckner, Tyler Legacy, senior
Third Team Offense
Running Back — Malachi Tuesno, Rockwall-Heath, sophomore; Brittan Snider, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Devante Johnson, Dallas Skyline, junior
Fullback — Kaemon Tatum, North Mesquite, junior; Alex Matchniff, Mesquite Horn, senior
Tight End — Armani Itote, Mesquite Horn, junior
Wide Receiver — Quintero Jones, Rockwall, junior; Davontae Oliver, Dallas Skyline, junior
Offensive Line — Keenan Morrow, North Mesquite, sophomore; Tarell Johnson, Mesquite Horn, senior; Antonio Asuncion, Mesquite Horn, junior; Orville Azumah, Mesquite Horn, senior; Jake Elam, Rockwall, senior; Demicah Wofford, Dallas Skyline, senior
Kicker — Geovanni Almaguer, North Mesquite, senior
Third Team Defense
Tackle — Armstrong Nnodim, Mesquite Horn, sophomore
End — Preston Davis, Mesquite Horn, sophomore; Jordan Prince, Mesquite Horn, senior; Jaylen Jones, Rockwall, senior; Andrew Oviedo, Rockwall, senior
Inside Linebacker — Bradley Amwayi, Mesquite Horn, junior
Outside Linebacker — Donovan Cuadros, North Mesquite, junior; Bryson Elbert, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Ju’Vion Parker, Dallas Skyline, senior
Safety — Jordan Lester, Mesquite Horn, junior; Nathaniel Rainey, Mesquite Horn, sophomore; Curtis Brown, North Mesquite, senior; Will Rakow, North Mesquite, senior; Jake Overstreet, Rockwall, sophomore; Jacorey York, Dallas Skyline, sophomore
Punter — Uriel Mondragon, Dallas Skyline, sophomore