DALLAS — Nick Knight and Trude Lamb both captured individual titles, and the Tyler Legacy boys took first place as a team at the District 10-6A Cross Country Championships on Thursday morning.
The Legacy girls placed second as a team.
Legacy cross country Dennis Baker said he was really happy with how the teams performed.
The teams advance to the Class 6A Region II meet at 2 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the same course — the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.
This will be updated later in the day with official times and results from the meet.