DALLAS — Nick Knight and Trude Lamb both captured individual titles, and the Tyler Legacy boys took first place as a team at the District 10-6A Cross Country Championships on Thursday morning.

The Legacy girls placed second as a team.

Legacy cross country Dennis Baker said he was really happy with how the teams performed.

The teams advance to the Class 6A Region II meet at 2 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the same course — the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.

This will be updated later in the day with official times and results from the meet.

