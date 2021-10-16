The Tyler Legacy girls cross country team placed second in the District 10-6A meet on Friday to qualify for the Class 6A Region II meet.
Trude Lamb finished as the district runner up with a time of 19:58.4 as Rockwall freshman Saylor Stevenson won the race with a time of 19:32.9.
Other Legacy runners were Hewan Knight, sixth, 20:43.0; 8. Mila Teuber, eighth, 21:29.5; Celeste Dominguez, 14th, 22:30.7; Marina Nance, 15th, 22:37.5; Karla Hernandez, 27th, 24:15.2; and Talina Vargas, 28th, 24:16.5.
The Rockwall girls won with 30 points, just ahead of the Lady Raiders, who had 45 points.
The Legacy boys placed fourth as a team. Iain Salter earned a regional berth with a third-place finish with a time of 16:46.9.
Other Legacy boys were Brady Filla, 14th, 18:16.4; Luke Pearson, 21st, 18:32.3; Iesu Agapito, 23rd, 18:36.8; Miller East, 25th, 18:48.4; Michael Peveto, 27th, 18:53.8; and Kevin Avila Aguila, 33rd, 19:39.8.
Rockwall took first as a team.
The Legacy JV boys won first, and Jonathan Rodriguez was the district champion. The JV girls finished second.