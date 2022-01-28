MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy picked up a 2-0 win over Mesquite on Friday night at Hanby Stadium.
The score was tied 0-0 at halftime.
About seven minutes into the second half, Nate Eidam found Knox Hicks, who put the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.
About nine minutes later, Eidam connected with Noe Robles for the Red Raiders’ second goal.
Fabian Varona had the shutout in goal. Brady Filla, Esteban Rodriguez, Denver Rowe, Anthony Tierrablanca and Anthony Beckham helped preserve the shutout on defense.
“It was a solid effort, a good team win,” Legacy head soccer coach Marty Germany said. “We were never in danger, but the score was close, which you expect in this district.”
Legacy (11-0-1) will host North Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
The Legacy JV tied 2-2 with Mesquite.