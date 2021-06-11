Sophomore Noe Robles tied the single-season record for Tyler Legacy with goals scored at 25.
Robles added one goal in the playoffs to finish with 26 goals.
Robles was rewarded by being selected as the District 10-6A Most Valuable Player for the 2021 soccer season.
Legacy also had the Newcomer of the Year — freshman Brady Filla — and the Coach of the Year — Marty Germany.
Legacy had five first-team selections — sophomore Austin Beckham, sophomore Nathan Eidam, senior Tristan Whelchel, junior Cash Spalding and senior Travis Vordenbaumen. The Red Raiders also had five second-team selections — sophomore Landon Bravo, sophomore Jorge Sanchez, senior Josue Macias, freshman Knox Hicks and sophomore Christian Baxter.
Rockwall-Heath’s Chris Rodriguez and Rockwall’s Mateo Canales shared Offensive Player of the Year honors. North Mesquite’s Oscar Hernadez was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Mesquite’s Gael Cancino was chosen as the Midfielder of the Year. North Mesquite’s Abdul Kanu and Mesquite Horn’s Jonathan Revilla shared Utility Player of the Year honors. North Mesquite’s Lorenzo Dominguez was the Goalkeeper of the Year.
The teams were selected by the district coaches.
All-District 10-6A
Boys Soccer
Most Valuable Player: Noe Robles, Tyler Legacy
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Chris Rodriguez, Rockwall-Heath; Mateo Canales, Rockwall
Defensive Player of the Year: Oscar Hernandez, North mesquite
Midfielder of the Year: Gael Cancino, Mesquite
Co-Utility Players of the Year: Abdul Kanu, North Mesquite; Jonathan Revilla, Mesquite Horn
Goalkeeper of the Year: Lorenzo Dominguez, North Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year: Brady Filla, Tyler Legacy
Coach of the Year: Marty Germany, Tyler Legacy
First Team
Tyler Legacy: Austin Beckham, Nathan Eidam, Tristan Whelchel, Cash Spalding, Travis Vordenbaumen; North Mesquite: Johnathan Dominguez, Junior Garcia, Luis Ramirez, Tahir Arreola; Rockwall-Heath: Brock Bernard, Chuy Ruiz, Corey Kossowski, Gavin Blair; Mesquite: David Perez, Eduardo Zamora, Gael Alvarado; Rockwall: Andrew Corral, Ryan Moon, Eli Owen; Mesquite Horn: Antonio Mercado, Ernesto Reynoso, Christian Chavez; Dallas Skyline: Arath Moreno, Emiliano Reyes
Second Team
Tyler Legacy: Landon Bravo, Jorge Sanchez, Josue Macias, Knox Hicks, Christian Baxter; North Mesquite: Josue Turrubiartes, Eder Galaviz, Jorge Cedillo, Christian Valdez; Rockwall-Heath: Eli Finley, Junior Tovar, Garret Hall, Drew Cooley; Mesquite: Brandon Lee, Joshua Sanchez, Carlos Segovia; Rockwall: Collin Clark, Luke Major, Benjamin Padilla; Mesquite Horn: Matthew Bermudez, Jose Candelas, Carl Elaya; Dallas Skyline: Alan Mujica, Anthony Ortiz
Honorable Mention
Tyler Legacy: Esteban Rodriguez, Hansen Anderson; North Mesquite: Jacob Perez, Geovanni Alamaguer, Jonathan Zuniga; Rockwall-Heath: Sam Spencer, JC Contreras, Jose Miguel Ramirez, Donovan Faletto; Mesquite: Yael Calderon, Alfredo Martinez, Diego Martinez, Tim Perez, Hector Barco, Angel Flores; Rockwall: Dillon Pichardo, Xavier Baker, Jake Dobson, Chris Kouveils; Mesquite Horn: Kelly Bimenyimana, Adrian Torres, Braedon Poole, Daniel Melgarejo, Jonathan Alvarez; Dallas Skyline: Prason Kami, Kevin Vega, Raul Medina