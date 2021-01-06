Matt Wade poured in 31 points as Tyler Legacy rolled to an 88-55 win over North Mesquite Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym.
Legacy is now 12-2 overall and 2-1 in District 10-6A competition. The Red Raiders finished 11-20 a season ago and 1-11 in district play.
Both meetings against North Mesquite last season went to overtime. The Stallions won in overtime in Tyler, and the Red Raiders won in double overtime in Mesquite to close the regular season.
On Tuesday, the result was never in question as the Red Raiders jumped out to a 25-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Legacy extended its lead to 49-22 at halftime and 73-35 at the end of three quarter.
Teon Erwin put in 17 points. Jaylon Spencer scored 12 points, and Nate Noland had 10 points.
Kai Howard led North Mesquite with 20 points.
Legacy will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall-Heat.