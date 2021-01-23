Tyler Legacy Basketball

Tyler Legacy guard Nate Noland.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

ROCKWALL — Nate Noland scored 17 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 51-47 road win over Rockwall.

Jaylon Spencer scored 13 points, and Matt Wade added 11 points.

Legacy (14-3, 4-2) will host Mesquite at 3 p.m. Saturday.

