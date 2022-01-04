Mesquite Horn scored 36 points in the second half to pull away for a 62-40 win over Tyler Legacy in District 10-6A boys basketball action Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Mesquite Horn jumped ahead 8-0 and 12-2 early and led 16-7 after the first quarter. Bryson Smith scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the opening quarter. Smith also pulled down seven rebounds.
Legacy started the second quarter with a 6-0 run. Nate Crockett scored on a drive to the basket. Jayden Jones found Cayden Callier for a layup. Crockett then knocked down two free throws.
Mesquite Horn led 26-20 at halftime.
After Smith had a putback to open to third quarter to push the score to 28-20, jones finished a drive, and KJ Jennings turned a steal into a layup to cut the score to 28-24. The Jaguars held the Red Raiders scoreless for the next five minutes and went on an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 36-24.
Callier scored a layup in the final seconds for Legacy, but Smith answered with a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to give the Jaguars a 40-28 lead through three quarter.
Mesquite Horn opened the fourth quarter on a 7-2 spurt. After a jumper by Nick Vasso, the Jaguars went on an 11-0 run to put the game away.
Vasso and Callier led Legacy with 10 points each. Callier also had five rebounds. Crockett had 7 points and 5 rebounds. Jones scored 6 points. Jennings had 3 points. Xavier Smith and Ka’Darius McMiller each had 2 points. Andrew Hunter blocked five shots.
Yai Koin Yang had 16 points for Mesquite Horn. Sean Moning had 7 points, five rebounds and five steals. Jordan Williams scored 6 points, Ethan Williams and Kris Williams 4 each, and Spencer Mozee 2.
Legacy (1-18, 0-2) will play North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Friday in Mesquite. Mesquite Horn (13-10, 2-0) will host Dallas Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
