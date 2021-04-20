Tyler Legacy entered the week needing two wins to take over first place in the District 10-6A standings.
However, in order to do so, the Red Raiders would have to sweep Rockwall-Heath — the No. 4 team in the state.
The Hawks scored in all of the first four innings, including a three-run second inning, to take a 6-2 win over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night at Mike Carter Field.
Legacy (18-7, 6-3) will play at Rockwall-Heath (23-5, 8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Josh Hoover — a three-star quarterback recruit — will likely start on the mound for the Hawks.
Texas A&M commit Jett Williams hit a first-pitch triple to center with one out in the first and scored on a ground ball by Kaston Mason.
Williams helped the Hawks add to their lead in the second inning with a two-run double. After his fourth walk in 1.1 innings, Jackson Newhouse was relieved by Lucas Grundy.
Mason added another RBI to make the score 4-0. The Hawks stranded the bases loaded.
Legacy came back in the bottom of the second with a two-run double by Ethan Smith to cut the score to 4-2.
The Hawks added a run in the third with an RBI double by Karson Krowka with two outs.
Legacy loaded the bases in the third inning. Smith hit a ball down the right field line that appeared to land fair, but the umpire ruled it foul. Jonny Lowe then struck out Smith on the next pitch to end the inning.
Lowe allowed two runs on three hits in six innings with five strikeouts. Caden Fiveash pitched a perfect seventh
Rockwall-Heath added one more run in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Zach Rike.
Dakota McCaskill pitched the final two innings for Legacy, allowing no runs with two strikeouts.
Smith had a double, and McCaskill and Cooper Hill each had a single for the Red Raiders.