Andrew Nick has been a steady presence on the mound for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders for the past three seasons.
Nick has been named the District 10-6A Reliever of the Year for the 2021 baseball season, the league’s coaches announced.
Nick was 2-1 with two saves and a 0.96 ERA in district play.
The Red Raiders had four first-team selections — pitcher George Rippy, catcher Colby Harris, infielder Cooper Hill and outfielder William Randall.
Rippy was 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA with 28 strikes in 20 innings in 10-6A competition. Harris hit .389 with a home run, four doubles, two triples, six RBIs, nine runs scored and four stolen bases. Hill hit .343 with two home runs, two triples, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored. Randall hit. 345 with four doubles, six RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Pitcher Jackson Newhouse, infielder Ethan Smith and outfielders Landon Langford and Preston Newberry were named to the second team.
Newhouse was 3-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 innings. Smith hit .258 with three doubles, seven RBIs, nine runs scored and six stole bases. Langford hit .300 with nine RBIs and seven runs scored. Newberry hit .350 with five RBIs and five runs scored.
Rockwall-Heath won the Class 6A title. The Hawks were rewarded with multiple superlatives. Senior Dallas Baptist signee Kevin Bazzell was the Most Valuable Player. Bazzell hit .429 with three home runs, three triples and 17 RBIs. Senior Karson Krowka was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Rockwall-Heath’s opponent in the regional finals was Rockwall. The Yellowjackets also garnered multiple superlatives. Senior Daniel Cunningham was selected as the Pitcher of the Year. Senior Cole Dillon was the unanimous Offensive Player of the Year for the Yellowjackets. Sophomore Brayden Randle was named the Newcomer of the Year. Rockwall head coach Barry Rose was selected as the Coach of the Year.
———
All-District 10-6A Baseball Team
Most Valuable Player: Kevin Bazzell, senior, Rockwall-Heath
Pitcher of the Year: Daniel Cunningham, senior, Rockwall
Offensive Player of the Year: Dole Dillon, senior, Rockwall
Defensive Player of the Year: Karson Krowka, senior, Rockwall-Heath
Newcomer of the Year: Brayden Randle, sophomore, Rockwall
Reliever of the Year: Andrew Nick, senior, Tyler Legacy
Coach of the Year: Barry Rose, Rockwall
First Team
Pitchers: Mac Rose, sophomore, Rockwall; George Rippy, junior, Tyler Legacy; Jonny Lowe, junior, Rockwall-Heath; Josh Hoover, junior, Rockwall-Heath
Catcher: Colby Harris, senior, Tyler Legacy
Infielders: Andrew Tellia, junior, Rockwall; Tate Sloan, junior, Rockwall; Cooper Hill, junior, Tyler Legacy; Caden Fiveash, senior, Rockwall-Heath; Kaston Mason, senior, Rokwall-Heath
Outfielders: Barrett Riebock, senior, Rockwall; Mason Poppen, senior, Rockwall; Ajari Camp, senior, Mesquite Horn; William Randall, senior, Tyler Legacy; Zach Rike, senior, Rockwall-Heath; Jett Williams, junior, Rockwall-Heath
Designated hitter: Caleb Hoover, freshman, Rockwall-Heath
Utility: Kai Howard, senior, North Mesquite; Christian Alcala, freshman, Dallas Skyline
Second Team
Pitchers: Cade Crossland, junior, Rockwall; Charlie Giese, junior, Rockwall; Jackson Newhouse, senior, Tyler Legacy; Daniel Cox, senior, Dallas Skyline; Baylor Bauman, senior, Rockwall-Heath
Catcher: Chris Cobos, senior, North Mesquite
Infielders: Kortes Howard, sophomore, Mesquite Horn; Ethan Smith, senior, Tyler Legacy; Omar Serna, senior, North Mesquite Rob Demons, senior, Mesquite Horn
Outfielders: Lake Bennett, sophomore, Rockwall; Cameron Lance, senior, Mesquite; Landon Langford, senior, Tyler Legacy; Preston Newberry, junior, Tyler Legacy
Utility: Kaleb Lair, sophomore, Mesquite