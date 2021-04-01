Tyler Legacy avenged a loss to Rockwall two days earlier with a 2-1 win Thursday night at Mike Carter Field.
Rockwall had used a six-run second inning in the 7-6 decision Tuesday in Rockwall. On Thursday, it was two runs in the second inning for the Red Raiders that proved to be the difference.
Landon Langford had a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the second inning to score Jackson Newhouse and William Randall.
George Rippy and Andrew Nick did the rest on the mound.
Rippy allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.
Rockwall loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but Rippy struck out Alex Merkel to avoid any damage. The Yellowjackets got on the board in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly by Cole Dillon.
Rockwall got two on in the sixth with hits by Mason Pollen and Andrew Tellia, who homered on Tuesday. Rippy got Merkel to fly out to center for the second out before being relieved by Nick.
Nick struck out Tyler Rollins to end the inning.
The Red Raiders opened the bottom of the sixth with their third hit of the night — a triple by Colby Harris. Singles by Randall and Langford were the only hits for Legacy in the contest.
Daniel Cunningham was able to get the next three batters out to keep the score at 2-1.
Nick struck out Barrett Riebock to start the seventh inning. Riebock tripled in the third inning, his second three-base hit of the week. Brayden Randle then singled and stole second. After Nick got Dillon to pop out to third, Randle moved up to third on a passed ball. With the tying run at third, Nick got Mac Rose to hit one back to him at the mound, and Nick tossed the ball over to first for the final out.
Cunningham struck out nine in six innings for the Yellowjackets (12-11-1, 4-2).
Defensively, Harris threw out multiple runners stealing second base behind the plate.
Legacy (14-5, 2-1) will host Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
