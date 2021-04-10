It was “Little League Day” Saturday afternoon at Mike Carter Field.
The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders put on a show for the youngsters.
Andrew Nick and Dakota McCaskill combined on a two-hit shutout, and the Red Raider offense had 12 hits in a 13-0 win over Dallas Skyline.
“Our kids showed up ready,” Legacy baseball coach James Boxley said. “We got in late last night after a delay and postponement. We got in close to 11. That was a pretty quick turnaround, and they were ready to go when they got here today. That’s all you can ask.”
The game was originally scheduled for April 2, but COVID-19 concerns within the Skyline program postponed the game until Saturday.
On Friday, Legacy was playing at Mesquite Horn with a 2-1 lead in the second inning before the game was called. The game will resume at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Mesquite.
After Nick struck out two in a perfect first inning on Saturday, the Red Raiders put up five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Nick had an RBI single. Cooper Hill followed with an RBI triple. Jackson Newhouse, Ethan Smith and Landon Langford added RBI singles in the inning.
Legacy tacked on five more runs in the third inning.
Smith and Preston Newberry had RBI doubles. Nick had an RBI single. Hill drove in a run on a groundout.
In the fourth inning, Hill had a two-run double, and Colby Harris had a run-scoring single.
Smith, Langford, Newberry, Hill and Nick all had multi-hit games.
Nick struck out three in four innings and allowed just two hits. McCaskill struck out two batters in a perfect fifth inning.
Damon Chavarria had both hits for Skyline (7-6, 2-2).
Following the game, the Little Leaguers in attendance got to run the bases and get their baseballs signed by the Red Raiders.
Legacy (16-5, 4-1) will host North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
