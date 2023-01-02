TV

College Basketball: Men

Marquette at St. John's 5:30 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Boston College 6 p.m. ACCN

Nebraska at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan 6 p.m. CBSSN

Western Michigan at Kent State 6 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi St. at Tennessee 6 p.m. ESPN2

Syracuse at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SECN

LSU at Kentucky 7 p.m. ESPN

Seton Hall at Creighton 7:30 p.m. FS1

Minnesota at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Virginia at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. ACCN

Utah St. at Air Force 8 p.m. CBSSN

Kansas at Texas Tech 8 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Alabama 8 p.m. SECN

Kansas St. at Texas 8 p.m. LHN

New Mexico at Fresno St. 10 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball: Women

Temple at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: NBA

Washington at Milwaukee 7 p.m. NBATV

Pro Hockey: NHL

Dallas at Los Angeles 9 p.m. ESPN

Soccer

Premier: Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1:45 p.m. Peacock

Premier: Leicester City vs. Fulham 1:45 p.m. Peacock

Premier: Manchester United vs, AFC Bournemouth 2 p.m. Peacock

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

