Shannon returning to Texas Tech instead of NBA draft
LUBBOCK (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. is returning for a third season at Texas Tech after removing his name from consideration for the NBA draft.
Shannon's decision Wednesday came three months after he declared for the draft without hiring an agent, and on the deadline for withdrawing from the draft that will be held July 29.
The Chicago high school product averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season as a sophomore when Texas Tech reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The versatile guard has averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in his two seasons combined at Tech.
"We're really excited to have him back with us," new Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. "He brings back two years of experience playing in the Big 12 and has shown that he is a one of the top players on the offensive and defensive end of the court. TJ keeps getting better and has proven to be a hard worker. ... He's going to be one of our biggest leaders this season."
Adams was promoted to head coach after Chris Beard left to take over at Texas, his alma mater and Texas Tech's biggest rival.
It was the fourth year in a row that a Texas Tech player declared for early entry in the draft, and Shannon became the first to return. Of the other three — Zhaire Smith (2018), Jarrett Culver (2019) and Jahmi'us Ramsey (2020) — Culver was the only top-10 draft pick.
Shannon technically has three seasons of eligibility remaining because his freshman year in 2019-20 didn't count against players after the pandemic canceled the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
2-year jail sentence for golfer Cabrera over assault charges
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera, a former Masters and U.S. Open champion, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner.
A court in the province of Cordoba, 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires, convicted the 51-year-old for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.
Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.
"His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims," prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.
The first charges were brought by Torres Mana, and two other women then did the same.
The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.
Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January. Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.
He won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2007, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot. He also triumphed in a Masters playoff in 2009 and lost a playoff in the same event in 2013 to Adam Scott.
Ex-college football player gets 25 years for Texas slaying
FORT WORTH (AP) — A former football player at McMurry University in West Texas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Fort Worth man.
The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said a judge sentenced 23-year-old Brodrick "B.J." Ross on Tuesday after Ross, a former quarterback at the NCAA Division III university in Abilene, pleaded guilty to murder.
Chris-Dion Russell, 29, was robbed and killed at his Fort Worth apartment in January 2017. Ross and two other McMurry football players were accused of going to Russell's apartment to steal marijuana.
Dontrell Dock, a former McMurry running back, previously was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. A grand jury declined to indict the third player.
Prosecutors said Tarrant County Judge Wayne Salvant said that in sentencing Ross, he considered nearly two dozen letters of support were submitted on Ross' behalf and that he comes from a good family.
Police ID 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Investigators have identified three men found shot to death on the golf course of a country club in the Atlanta suburbs, but it's still unclear what prompted the violence.
Golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down when he went to find out why a white pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Two other men — both fatally shot — were then found in the bed of the pickup truck. Cobb County police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.
The gunman is believed to have gotten away on foot, authorities said. He remained on the loose Wednesday.
Investigators believe that Siller, 46, was slain because he came upon a "crime in progress," police have said. It doesn't appear that he was targeted, and the other men appear to have "no relation to the location at all," police said in a statement. Pierson was the truck's registered owner.
Police haven't commented on any possible motive for the killings of the two men whose bodies were found in the pickup.
The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.