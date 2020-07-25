Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks
NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Adams' wish was finally granted: He's leaving New York in a stunning trade.
The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
The Jets received a massive haul in the deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — pending physicals.
Both teams confirmed the trade details.
The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets, a situation that increasingly appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl selection criticized ownership early in the week and then took shots at coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an interview with the Daily News published Friday.
The 24-year-old former LSU star was was drafted sixth overall by the Jets in 2017. He quickly established himself as a fan favorite and one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.
Maurice Petty, Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Maurice Petty, part of a stock car racing dynasty that includes father Lee and brother Richard and the first engine builder to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, died Saturday. He was 81.
Petty's family did not disclose the cause of death. No funeral arrangements have been announced.
While other family members were acclaimed for their ability behind the wheel, Maurice Petty earned the nickname "The Chief" for his ability to turn a wrench. He helped his family win 198 races and seven championships in NASCAR's premier series, and he also built engines that carried Hall of Famer Buddy Baker, Jim Paschal and Pete Hamilton to victory.
"The Chief was one of the most talented mechanics in NASCAR history," chairman and chief executive Jim France. "He provided the power that helped Petty Enterprises define dominance in sports. While he was known for his work under the hood, Maurice played multiple behind-the-scenes roles, doing what it took to help deliver his cars to victory lane."
Maurice Petty was born March 27, 1939, in Level Cross, North Carolina. He would tail his father to the track while growing up, and his mechanical know-how soon played an integral part in Lee Petty winning 54 races and three championships.
He made 26 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1960-64, finishing in the top 5 seven times with 16 top-10 runs. But he quickly decided to focus on what happened under the hood rather than what happened behind the wheel, and that proved to be a good move for his older brother, who would rely on his engines during his period of dominance.
Richard, who would take on the nickname "The King," won his first championship along with The Chief when he drove a Plymouth to the 1964 title. They won again in 1967, back-to-back titles in 1970 and '71, and added three more before the 1970s drew to an end. The seven titles remains tied with Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson for the most in history.