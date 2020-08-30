Central Arkansas tops Austin Peay 24-17 in first game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left to lift Central Arkansas to a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night in college football's first game of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austin Peay took the lead on quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard touchdown run and Cole Deeds' extra point with 1:40 left.
Oatsvall again moved the Governors across midfield in the final seconds with a 25-yard pass to Eugene Minter and then ran 19 yards on fourth-and-10. His desperation heave on the final play was intercepted by Tamaurian Wilson near the goal line.
Smith completed 26 of 49 passes for 283 yards, but threw two interceptions. Kierre Crossley ran 12 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Freshman CJ Evans ran for 98 yards for Austin Peay, including a 75-yard touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage.
For his father: A poignant Alaphilippe win at Tour de France
NICE, France (AP) — Racing across the finish line at the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky, dedicating his win Sunday on Stage 2 to his father who died in June.
"I promised myself that I'd win for him," the French rider said.
The tribute and the thrilling manner of his victory showed that even amid the coronavirus crisis, the Tour is still a mighty generator of emotions.
Many of its fans are heeding government pleas to watch the action on TV from the safety of their couches. Those still turning out in towns and villages as the race zooms past are being urged to keep their distance, to prevent the virus from contaminating the riders for whom they cheer through face masks.
And yet, despite all this, the opening weekend of the Tour still set hearts racing, with dramatic spills on the rain-slickened opening day followed by Alaphilippe's poignant win. No one can be sure that the race will negotiate its way through France's worsening infections to the finish in Paris on Sept. 20. Yet the show, for now at least, is most definitely on — with Alaphilippe back in the race leader's iconic yellow jersey, once again showing the way.
Having already done more than any other rider to turn the 2019 edition into a thriller, the darling of French cycling fans again showered the Tour with his class and guile in poaching victory in the picture-postcard Mediterranean city of Nice.
A final burst of acceleration timed with precision enabled Alaphilippe to shake two pursuers and hold off the main pack of riders furiously gaining ground on the finishing straight.
The stage win was his fifth in four Tours. Alaphilippe had identified the 186-kilometer (115.5-mile) Stage 2, looping over mountains to the north of Nice and with hill-climbs before the finish, as particularly suited to his punchy, aggressive style. He and his Deceuninck-Quick Step team executed their plan like clockwork.
With teammate Bob Jungels leading the way on the final climb, up to the Quatre Chemins pass on the outskirts of Nice, Alaphilippe first positioned himself in his slipstream. He then raced off with a sharp acceleration on a right-hand bend, quickly opening a gap. He was chased down by Swiss rider Marc Hirschi and Briton Adam Yates, setting up a three-way fight for the stage victory.
Speeding into central Nice, past huge yachts parked in its harbor and along the stunning seafront overlooking the Mediterranean's azure waters, they collaborated in a strong headwind to keep the chasing pack at bay.
Overall, Alaphilippe has a four-second lead over Yates, with Hirschi in third place three seconds further back ahead of Monday's hilly Stage 3 from Nice to Sisteron.
The race lost three riders to the spate of crashes on Stage 1. Many rode Sunday with bandages and painful injuries, including a broken rib for Dutch rider Wout Poels and a fracture at the base of the spine for David De La Cruz from Spain.
Hamilton wins Belgian GP, now 2 behind Schumacher's record
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher's Formula One record on Sunday.
The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
It's great for Hamilton, but he understands F1 fans might be getting a little bored.
"You generally know I don't make too many mistakes. I can imagine it's definitely not the most exciting (race)," Hamilton said. "Of course I would love a wheel-to-wheel race. I hope we have more of a race moving forward."
The only thing to elude him was the extra point for the fastest lap, which he had until Renault's Daniel Ricciardo took it on the final lap on his way to fourth place.
Hamilton's fifth win from seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting 50 back in third. Hamilton is favorite to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher's record.
IndyCar champion Newgarden wins at Gateway under caution
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden raced to his second IndyCar victory of the season Sunday, holding off rookie Pato O'Ward before a late caution ended the race at World Wide Technology Raceway under the yellow flag.
It's the second IndyCar race to finish under caution in one week. Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 under yellow last Sunday.
In the second of two weekend races at the short oval outside of St. Louis, it was Sato who brought out the caution with four laps remaining when he hit the wall. The pace car picked up the field with three laps remaining and IndyCar did not have enough time to restart the race.
It denied O'Ward a chance to challenge the reigning IndyCar Series champion for the victory. Newgarden, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, won for the 16th time in his career and closed the points deficit on championship leader Scott Dixon.
Dixon won Saturday in the first race of the Gateway doubleheader and has four victories in nine IndyCar races this season. Newgarden and Team Penske have three wins.
Newgarden was put in position to win the race when his crew got him off pit lane on the final stop ahead of O'Ward. Newgarden and the Mexican driver had a drag race back onto the track that Newgarden won.
"This was a pit stop victory for me," Newgarden said. "Really proud of my team. I didn't win the race, they won it."
O'Ward, the top rookie in the Indy 500 with a sixth-place finish, earned his second podium of the weekend for Arrow McLaren SP. He was third on Saturday and has six finishes this season of eighth or higher.