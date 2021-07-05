EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women's final match before the Olympics.
The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski continued to finetune his lineups in advance of the Olympics later this month. The United States, a four-time gold medal winner, is aiming to become the first team to follow a World Cup title with an Olympic gold medal.
Heath started after coming off the bench and scoring in the United States' first send-off game against Mexico on Thursday, when the Americans also won by a 4-0 score. She hadn't played for some six months because of injury.
Carli Lloyd got the start Monday in place of Alex Morgan, and midfielder Rose Lavelle got the nod while Kristie Mewis and Megan Rapinoe were available off the bench.
Rapinoe, Mewis and Morgan all started the second half.
The United States scored all its goals in the first half. Horan scored on a volley in the sixth minute, followed by Lloyd's diving header in the 11th.
After an own goal in the 37th minute, Heath scored in the 39th.
Next up for the United States are the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans play Sweden — the team that knocked them out of the 2016 Games in the quarterfinals — to open the tournament in Japan on July 21.
Mexico did not make the field of 12 teams for the Tokyo Games.
QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.
Under the NFL's rookie slotting system, Lawrence's deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million and included a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.
With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks. Running back Travis Etienne (first round), cornerback Tyson Campbell (second) and offensive tackle Walker Little (second) remain unsigned.
Lawrence is expected to be an immediate starter in Year 1. He went 34-2 at Clemson, recording the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback (minimum 30 starts) in college football since 1978. He finished his college career undefeated in regular-season play and led the Tigers to the national championship as a freshman in 2018.
Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77.
The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer.
Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history. He worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75, before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95. His first job out of college was as an assistant to Rodgers at Kansas for one season.
Donahue was the first to appear in a Rose Bowl game as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Bruins won the New Year's Day game in 1983, '84 and '86 during his coaching tenure. He was the first college coach to earn bowl game victories in seven consecutive seasons, from 1983 to 1989.
Archie Manning, chairman of the National Football Foundation and father of retired NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, paid tribute to Donahue.
"Coach Donahue was truly a great man, and it's hard to put into words how much he meant to the game," Manning said. "His contributions are endless, and his legacy will live on through the countless players and assistant coaches he mentored."
Born in Los Angeles, Terrence Michael Donahue graduated from Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks before going to UCLA. He joined the football team as a walk-on defensive lineman in 1965. He helped lead the Bruins to their first-ever Rose Bowl win in 1966 with an upset of previously undefeated and top-ranked Michigan State.
He had a 151-74-8 coaching record at UCLA and a 98-51-5 mark in Pac-12 play. The Bruins won or shared five league titles during Donahue's tenure. He coached such future Hall of Famers as Troy Aikman, Kenny Easley and Jonathan Ogden.
Donahue was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He joined the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1997, and the press box at the Rose Bowl was named for him in 2013.
After retiring from coaching, Donahue worked for CBS, Fox and the NFL Network calling games.
He served as the 49ers' director of player personnel in 1999-2000, and as the team's GM from 2001-05. He turned down a chance to coach the Dallas Cowboys, a move that would have reunited him with Aikman in 1998.
He is survived by Andrea, his wife of 52 years; daughters Nicole, Michele and Jennifer; and 10 grandchildren.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July.
Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death.
The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's office reported preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon.
Prior to the autopsy, police said Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on concrete while running from a malfunctioning firework.
"At the moment, we're pretty certain this was a tragic accident," Meier said.
Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted: "Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed." Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson called it a "devastating time" for the team.
"Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten," he said.
Kivlenieks' death came on the eve of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Montreal, where the Tampa Bay Lightning had a chance to clinch the championship against the Canadiens on Monday night. Bell Centre held a moment of silence for Kivlenieks prior to the national anthems.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Kivlenieks' "love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend."
The Latvian Hockey Federation called Kivlenieks' death "a great loss not only for Latvian hockey but for the entire Latvian nation."