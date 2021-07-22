Tyler Junior College volleyball coach Brandi Goldman is conducting the TJC Volleyball Camp July 27-30.
The following camps are scheduled:
Elementary School Camp (5th grade and below), 9-11 a.m., July 27-29.
Middle School Camp (6th-8th grade), 1-4 p.m., July 27-30.
High School Camp (9th-12th grade), 5-8 p.m., July 27-30.
Registration is on the apacheathletics.com website or go to https://www.apacheathletics.com/Apache_Camps
If you require assistance to be registered please call (903) 510-2900.
UT Tyler Basketball Camps
The UT Tyler Patriot Basketball "Come Back" camp for ages 5 through 18 is scheduled for Aug. 2-5.
The campus schedule includes:
Itty Bitty Boys & Girls (Ages 5-7) is from 9 a.m. to noon ($90, includes shirt, prizes, ball, snacks);
Day Campers Boys (3rd through 8th grade) is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($150, shirt, prizes, games, ball, lunch daily);
High Skills Position Players (9th through 12th grade) is from 1-5 p.m. ($100, shirt, high skills teaching, competition, games).
All previously registered campers from July 5-8 are admitted at no additional charge.
Contact Coach Radatz at 720-442-2663 or go to https://uttylermensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.
UT Tyler Athletics Opens Up Intercollegiate Athletics Task Worker Positions
The University of Texas at Tyler athletic department is in the process of hiring task workers dedicated to assisting with home athletic events for the 2021-22 season.
Task worker positions will be open until filled leading up to the start of the athletic season as UT Tyler begins the institution's first athletic season as a full-fledged Division II institution. Job duties associated with the position may include any of the following tasks based upon sport type and staffing needs: Ticket worker, Reserved seat usher, Concessions, Ball runner, Scoreboard operator, Game clock operator, Shot clock operator, Libero tracker, Scorebook, Stat caller, Announcer, Instant replay operator, Camera operator, Video board director, Video board operator, Digital media, Video stream director and Video stream play-by-play
Other duties and tasks may also be available throughout the course of the athletic season.
The Intercollegiate Athletic Task Worker position will be an hourly waged paid position and is open to all applicants.
UT Tyler sponsors intercollegiate teams in 17 sports: baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's indoor track and field and volleyball.
For more information regarding the positions please contact either Jim Bonnette (jbonnette@uttyler.edu), John Mansholt (jmansholt@uttyler.edu) or Ryan Shumaker (rshumaker@uttyler.edu).