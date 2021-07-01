The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women.
The team was not stripped of any draft picks and no formal suspensions were handed out as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.
The investigation, commissioner by the club amid allegations from employees and taken over by the league, revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear.
“The culture at the club was very toxic, and it fell far short of the NFL’s values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.
Lawyers representing 40 former Washington employees slammed the NFL for choosing to protect Snyder and ignoring requests to make the report public, calling the fine “pocket change.”
“This is truly outrageous and is a slap in the face to the hundreds of women and former employees who came forward in good faith and at great personal risk to report a culture of abuse at all levels of the team, including by Snyder himself,” lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said in a statement.
“The NFL has effectively told survivors in this country and around the world that it does not care about them or credit their experiences.”
Snyder said his wife Tanya will be in charge for the “next several months” while he focuses on efforts for a new stadium and other business ventures. Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday. The NFL made no mention of Snyder being formally suspended.
AP source: Jags, 49ers, Cowboys, coaches get fined over OTAs
DALLAS (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.
Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the punishments weren’t announced.
The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each, while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were docked $50,000 apiece. ESPN first reported the punishments.
The Jaguars and 49ers acknowledged the discipline while the Cowboys declined comment. Jacksonville’s fines were for excessive contact between receivers and defensive backs during 11-on-11 drills June 1.
“The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact,” the team said. “We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”
The 49ers are going into their sixth season under Shanahan.
“The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously,” the team said. “We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance.”
NFL teams returned to in-person work in the offseason after the pandemic forced all the interaction last spring to be virtual. Last year’s training camps were the first live environments.
A year ago, the Cowboys and McCarthy were among a handful of teams with first-year coaching staffs that didn’t get live work. Dallas still didn’t use all its practice days this offseason, with McCarthy indicating the addition of a regular-season game for a 17-game season in 2021 was part of the reasoning in shortening the work.
Meyer is making his NFL debut after a two-year coaching hiatus following a long and successful college career that was interrupted by a year because of his first retirement. Meyer won two national championships at Florida and a third at Ohio State.
Weiberg takes over as Oklahoma State athletic director
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Chad Weiberg officially is Oklahoma State’s athletic director.
Weiberg had been deputy athletic director under Mike Holder since 2017. Oklahoma State announced the succession plan for Weiberg to take over in March, and it became official on Thursday.
Weiberg called it a dream job.
“To get that call and for it actually to happen is still hard for me to wrap my mind around that I am standing up here today,” he said.
Holder has been named athletic director emeritus.
As deputy athletic director, Weiberg was the chief operating officer. He was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the athletics department, was Holder’s administrative liaison for football and men’s basketball and was responsible for football scheduling.
Weiberg completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at Oklahoma State, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration in 2002.
He steps in for Holder, who was named athletic director in 2005. During his run, major upgrades were completed at T. Boone Pickens Stadium, and the Cowboys became a perennial Top 25 football program under coach Mike Gundy. The Sherman E. Smith Training Center, the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center and the $70 million O’Brate baseball stadium opened on Holder’s watch.
“There were challenges in those 16 years — some economic downturns and everything else that you thought would change the plan, but it didn’t and just kept going,” Weiberg said. “It’s remarkable to see in any circumstance, but in that short timeframe, I think it is just incredible, and makes my job much easier.”
Oklahoma State announced Wednesday that Reid Sigmon will be the new deputy athletic director. He comes to Oklahoma State following a four-year run as deputy athletic director at Tennessee.