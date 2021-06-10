The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will consider expanding from four to 12 teams to settle the national championship, with six spots reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions and the other six going to at-large selections.
The CFP's surprising announcement outlined a plan that would triple the number teams that enter the postseason with a chance to win it all.
Even if the format is adopted — no earlier than this fall — there was no indication in the proposal about when an expanded playoff could be in place. The soonest would seem to be for the 2023 season, but it is probably more likely to be after the 2026 season.
A selection committee would still be involved, and the proposed 12-team playoff would not limit how many teams can come from any one conference. The four highest-ranked conference champions would receive first-round byes and teams 5-12 would face each other in four games played on campus sometime during the two-week period following conference championship weekend, typically early December.
The plan calls for no re-seeding of the bracket as teams advance. Quarterfinals would be hosted by bowl games on New Year's Day —- unless that falls on a Sunday, in which case those games will be played Jan. 2 — and an adjacent day.
The semifinals would also be hosted by bowl games, as is the case now.
The proposal includes no dates for semifinals and the championship game to be played, but did indicate the semifinals would not be played as a doubleheader on a single day.
Currently six bowl games have a three-year rotation for hosting the semifinals and the championship game site is open to bidders, similar to the what the NFL does with the Super Bowl. The current semifinal bowl rotation includes the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Cotton and Peach bowls, not they are not guaranteed to be hosts in the proposed expansion plan.
"The process for selecting the six bowls that would rotate as hosts of the quarterfinals and semifinals (is) still to be determined," the CFP plan said.
The proposal will be considered by the full CFP management committee in Chicago on June 17-18.
On Thursday, a subcommittee comprised of Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick presented the proposal to the rest of conference commissioners in a Zoom meeting.
Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Months after most Louisiana voters agreed to legalize sports betting, lawmakers Thursday gave final passage to rules that will allow wagering through sports book sites, mobile apps and kiosk locations in parishes where voters supported the activity.
A 33-3 Senate vote sent the regulatory bill by Republican Senate President Page Cortez to the governor's desk. The House earlier had voted 78-15 for the legislation. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the measure into law, paving the way for betting on sports events to begin as early as the fall.
Voters in 55 of Louisiana's 64 parishes agreed to allow sports betting on live-action games, but lawmakers had to set the rules and the tax rates before the gambling can begin. The tax bill received final legislative passage earlier in the session.
Lawmakers are creating 20 licenses for sports book operators, with Louisiana's casinos and racetracks given first chance to get those licenses. If those casinos and racetracks don't seek all 20 licenses by Jan. 1, fantasy sports betting operators and video poker establishments in the parishes where sports wagering is legal will be eligible to apply.
Any operator that gets a license to conduct sports betting onsite also can do the wagering through a website and mobile app. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation will operate its own sports book through an online site, mobile app and kiosk locations set up in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.
Those interested in placing bets will have to be 21 or older and set up an account with a sports betting operator in the state. No bets can be placed on high school or youth sports events. Athletes, coaches and referees can't bet on a sports event in which they are involved. People who live in parishes that did not approve sports betting can place wagers if they head to a parish where sports betting was legalized.
The state will tax the net gaming proceeds of the sports betting operators, with a 10% tax collected on wagering at onsite locations and a 15% tax on wagering through mobile apps and electronic devices. Sports betting operators also will be charged application and licensing fees. Edwards has already signed the tax and fee measure into law.
When sports betting starts generating money for the state, 25% of the revenue up to $20 million will go to early learning programs for children. Other dollars will go to the horse racing industry, local government, other programs and the general state treasury.