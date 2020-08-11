1990 — Wayne Grady of Australia sheds his runner-up image with a 3-stroke victory over Fred Couples in the PGA Championship. Grady had recorded 29 second-place finishes in his career.
1994 — Major league baseball players strike in the sport’s eighth work stoppage since 1972.
2000 — Evander Holyfield scores a 12-round unanimous decision over John Ruiz in Las Vegas to win the vacant WBA heavyweight title.
2001 — Wendy Ward sets LPGA scoring records for a 54-hole tournament to win the Wendy’s Championship for Children by three shots. Ward’s 54-hole hole total of 21-under 195 is a tour record for a 54-hole tournament.
2007 — Tiger Woods captures the PGA Championship to win at least one major for the third straight season and run his career total to 13. Woods closes with a 1-under 69 for a two-shot victory.
2008 — Michael Phelps wins the 200-meter freestyle for his third gold medal at the Beijing Games. It’s his ninth career gold which ties Mark Spitz, Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larysa Latynina and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi for the most ever.
2012 — The U.S. men’s basketball team fights off another huge challenge from Spain, pulling away in the final minutes for a 107-100 victory and its second straight Olympic championship. The victory by the men’s basketball team gives the United States its 46th gold medal in London, the most ever by Americans in a “road” Olympics.