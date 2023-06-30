Are you ready to put your vocabulary to the ultimate test? Get ready to spell your way to victory while making a difference in the lives of others at the 32nd Annual Corporate Spelling Bee, a thrilling event benefiting the Literacy Council of Tyler.
On August 1st, from 11am to 1pm, the Green Acres Crosswalk Center will be a hive of intellectual competition. This exhilarating event brings together the business community and word enthusiasts alike to showcase their spelling prowess, all in the name of empowering literacy.
The Corporate Spelling Bee is not your average word game. It's an opportunity for corporations, professionals, and individuals to band together and raise awareness for the vital importance of literacy in our community. By participating in this event, businesses will not only have a chance to prove their team’s spelling skills but also contribute to a noble cause that benefits adults who are striving to enhance their literacy abilities.
The Corporate Spelling Bee is open to businesses in East Texas, offering an opportunity for them to make a difference in their community. The rules are simple yet exciting: spellers will take turns tackling a series of increasingly difficult words until only the true champions remain.
Not only will you have the chance to showcase your intellectual prowess, but you'll also have the opportunity to network and connect with fellow professionals who share your commitment to community development. The Corporate Spelling Bee fosters a sense of camaraderie and collaboration, with the ultimate goal of making a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.
By joining this event, you'll directly support the Literacy Council of Tyler in their efforts to promote literacy and provide invaluable resources to individuals who face literacy challenges. Your participation will help fund vital programs such as adult education, tutoring services, and literacy initiatives that empower individuals to achieve their full potential.
Mark your calendars for August 1st, 11am-1pm at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center to be a part of this captivating event. Together, we can change lives, one word at a time. Don't miss your chance to spell for a cause and champion the power of literacy.
To register for the Corporate Spelling Bee and learn more about the Literacy Council of Tyler, visit their website at www.lcotyler.org/bee or email bnichols@lcotyler.org. Together, we can unlock minds and change lives!