Both the TJC football and soccer teams were looking for some home postseason action.
Victories for both would have clinched games in the Rose City.
Tyler Junior College went 1-1 as the No. 7 Apaches soccer team scored a 1-0 win over No. 11 LSU-Eunice at Pat Hartley Field in the Gulf South District championship to earn a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.
For the 13th straight year the Apaches are at nationals and this year the tourney will be held in the Rose City.
A little to the east, the TJC football team would have earned a home playoff game next week with a win, but rival Kilgore College scored a 31-21 victory at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Thus, the Apaches and Rangers tie for second with 4-3 Southwest Junior College Football Conference records. The tiebreaker is head-to-head and KC will host next Saturday, most likely at 1 or 3 p.m.
SOCCER
Tyler coach Steve Clements as led the Apaches to six national championships and he would love it be seven when the tournament is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 on the TJC campus.
"I thought it was a sloppy game to be honest," Clements said. "Sometimes when you get to regional and district finals, it is so emotional. The effort was there and I thought we cleaned some things up in the second half."
It appeared the contest might go to OT, but the Apache offense came through.
TJC scored in the 81st minute as Tristan Singh found the net off an assist from Tyger Smalls' corner kick.
The Apaches defense held firm for the win. Aidan Leak was in goal and made six saves. TJC had 13 shots and eight on target, while the Bengals had six shots and five on target.
Tyler improves to 16-2, while Bengals, who are hopeful of an at-large bid, fall to 8-4-2.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The No. 1 Apache Ladies go for their district title and a berth to the national tournament on Sunday when they meet No. 8 Hill College in Fort Worth. The match has a 1 p.m. start at Gateway Park.