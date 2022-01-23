Attendees dressed as Spider-Man gather during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony’s superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest grossing film of all time, globally, according to studio estimates on Sunday.