Saturday morning, before sunrise, area lakes and waterways will be buzzing with outboards, duck calls, decoys and duck hunters.
At 30 minutes before sunrise, booming will commence - probably.
Saturday is the opening day of the annual special early Teal Season. Duck hunting may seem a out of place in September, but this may be the only time an East Texas duck hunter will see a Blue Wing Teal.
These ducks migrate earlier than all other ducks and its because they travel great distances. Northern Canada to Central America? No problem. A great many will spend the winter along the Texas coast but these little navigators may show up anywhere up to and south of the equator.
Typically there will be a couple of weak cold fronts during late August/early September. We view them as a small relief from the inferno of late summer but the Teal use the upper level winds of the front to hitch a ride.
These winds make the migration much easier and the birds use the help. They will stop anywhere to get a drink, a little food and head out again, sometimes sticking around a good source of water, food and shelter long enough to build up in numbers.
Last year on Toledo Bend (southern end) while bass fishing, we encountered an enormous raft of Blue wings. This horde numbered estimates of 300 plus birds. We passed through the area 2 days later and saw maybe a dozen. A small puff of wind came from the north and the majority of the ducks hooked up and headed out. This is there motus operandi and if you hunt Blue Wings you learn to accept it. Their motto could be “here today, gone today."
There is a silver lining in the Blue Wing migration. The same front that pushes birds south can also bring new birds into your area. I am certain at some point the large, shallow flat that was holding the Toledo Bend birds was replenished later.
The key was the access to quiet water to rest in, duck weed, cover and a safe place to roost.
Use this information and take your chances.
If you know where quality habitat is, especially if is a historical Teal hangout, the Blue Wings will find you. Granted it may be during work hours or even at night but eventually a hunt will reward the faithful. Scout as much as possible and watch the weather reports closely. The Panhandle of Texas will usually have reports of Teal building up in numbers. Oklahoma will have these same type reports.
With these conditions look for even a small front to bring the presents. At this writing a weak frontal line from San Angelo all the way to the middle of Missouri is traveling Southeast. Some of the weather models have this system to roll into East Texas Friday or Saturday.
Saturday morning lows are said to be in in the low 60’s. Be in the blind and cross your fingers. Good Luck and email with results/reports.