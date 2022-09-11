Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Poland's Iga Świątek are the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament singles championship held in at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
This was the 142nd edition of the Open.
Both players are ranked No. 1 in the world.
Alcaraz, 19, defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday to both earn the trophy at Flushing Meadows and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. It was Alcaraz's first Grand Slam.
Swiatek, 21, won over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the women's singles finals. It is her third Grand Saline title.
MEN
"Well, this is something that I dreamed of since I was a kid," said Alcaraz, whom folks of a certain age might still consider a kid. "It's something I worked really, really hard (for). It's tough to talk right now. A lot of emotions."
Alcaraz already has attracted plenty of attention as someone considered the Next Big Thing in a sport dominated for decades by the Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
The Spaniard was serenaded by choruses of "Olé, Olé, Olé! Carlos!" that reverberated off the arena's closed roof — and Alcaraz often motioned for the spectators to get louder. There were a couple of magical points that drew standing ovations, including one Alcaraz lost with a laser of an on-the-run forehand while ending up face-down on his belly.
Alcaraz went five sets against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round, ending at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday; against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, a 5-hour, 15-minute thriller that ended at 2:50 a.m. Friday after Alcaraz needed to save a match point; and against Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.
Ruud is a 23-year-old who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open in June.
WOMEN
“It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, for sure. It’s also like a confirmation for me that the sky's the limit,” said Swiatek, who is 55-7 in tour-level matches with seven trophies in 2022, both best in the WTA. “I’m proud. Also surprised little bit.”
She is the first top-seeded woman to win the U.S. Open since 23-time major champion Serena Williams in 2014.
The 21-year-old from Poland won the French Open for the second time in June and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to collect two major titles in a single season.
“She’s really set the bar very high. It’s great for our sport,” said Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia who will rise to No. 2 in the rankings on Monday.
She is the first African woman and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row.
But she is 0-2 at that stage, including a runner-up showing at Wimbledon in July.