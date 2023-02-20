The South Broadway Avenue and East Reick Road intersection in Tyler will be closed on Tuesday while crews replace the traffic signal pole damaged in a weekend traffic wreck.
Drivers won't be allowed to turn onto East Reick Road from South Broadway Avenue. Westbound East Reick Road traffic will be detoured back to South Broadway using New Copland Road and Shiloh Road.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists are urged to slow down, follow the detours, watch for workers, allow additional travel time, and take alternate routes.