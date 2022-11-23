The Virginian-Pilot
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Seven people died in a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night when a store employee opened fire with a pistol, starting in the break room, the police chief said.
The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot, Chief Mark Solesky confirmed Wednesday. The man’s name has not been released because next of kin have not been notified, Solesky said.
Two sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed Wednesday the shooter is Andre Bing. Police were stationed Wednesday morning outside the Chesapeake home that property records said Bing purchased in 2019.
Six victims have died, and five are being treated at area hospitals. Late Tuesday night they were at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, confirmed Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare. Their names have not been released, and Kafka could not provide their conditions.
The first report to police came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday. Police were on scene by 10:14 p.m., Solesky said. The building was declared safe by 11:20 p.m.
Investigators are not aware of anything in the shooter’s background that would have indicated cause for concern. Asked if the shooter was known to police, Solesky said, “Not that I’m aware of at this time.”
Grief was on display outside both the hospital and a family reunification center set up in Chesapeake.
Just after 2 a.m., a man was escorted out of the emergency room after he erupted in emotion, wailing and shouting. “They killed my brother,” he yelled as he ran away.
Shrieks cut through the air as a group of people left the reunification site at the Chesapeake Conference Center, illuminated by the flashing blue lights of a Chesapeake police car.
Gathered with others outside the Sam’s Club on the other end of the shopping center, Walmart worker Joseph Strempski said he was in the maintenance closet when he heard the gunfire. He then saw people running and ran with them.
In a 30-minute time span, police from across multiple agencies responded in force. FBI agents could be seen at the scene, and ATF agents had been en route.