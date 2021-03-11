Kerens 15, Tyler 0

KERENS — The Kerens LadyCats scored a 15-0 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Thursday in a softball contest.

Antranasia Bethea, a junior, had the two hits for the Lady Lions. 

Olivia Holt led Kerens with 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. Holt had a home run and a triple.  Aniya Lawerance added a triple and a double with doubles from Raygan Brook, Madison Brumit, Leah Greene and Kenadee Lynch.

The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, traveling to Cayuga for a 5 p.m. contest.

