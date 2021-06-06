AUSTIN, Texas – UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)
*Indicates championship game MVP, selected by media
Conference 1A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Lindsey Mauppin, Sophomore, Dodd City
Catcher-Kayla Looper, Freshman, D’Hanis
First Base-Journie Hilliard, Senior, Dodd City
Second Base-Dulaney Chapman, Senior, Dodd City
Third Base-Skyler Newell, Junior, Bloomburg
Shortstop-Tori Dotson, Junior, Dodd City*
Outfield-Dani Baccus, Senior, Dodd City
Outfield-Sonora Wild-Junior-Dodd City
Outfield-Peyton Burell-Freshman-D’Hanis
Utility-Marissa Santos-Senior-D’Hanis
Conference 2A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Citlaly Guiterrez, Junior, Stamford*
Catcher-Grace Powell, Senior, Crawford
First Base-Kylie Ray, Junior, Crawford
Second Base-Addi Goldenberg, Sophomore, Crawford
Third Base-Shandlee Mueller, Junior, Stamford
Shortstop-Laylonna Applin, Sophomore, Stamford
Outfield-Savana Gonzales, Junior, Stamford
Outfield-Jacelyn Bell, Junior, Stamford
Outfield-Hannah Fisbeck, Freshman, Weimar
Utility-Kenzie Jones, Sophomore, Crawford
Conference 3A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Sage Hoover, Senior, Rains
Catcher-Skylar Martin, Junior, Diboll
First Base-Chanlee Oakes, Senior, Rains*
Second Base-Avery Songer, Sophomore, Rains
Third Base-Mia Caison, Sophomore, Rains
Shortstop-Hailey Fuentes, Senior, Diboll
Outfield-Kaylee Chagolia, Freshman, Diboll
Outfield-Madi Reid, Junior, Rains
Outfield-Lynzee Hague, Freshman, Rains
Utility-Kayla Palomino, Junior, Diboll
Conference 4A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Kaci West, Senior, Liberty*
Catcher-Hollie Thomas, Freshman, Liberty
First Base-Rylee Goins, Junior, Iowa Park
Second Base-Jasmine Pena, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen
Third Base-Jaylen Prichard, Senior, Liberty
Shortstop-Kamdyn Chandler, Freshman, Liberty
Outfield-Kennedy Koenig, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen
Outfield-Bailee Slack, Freshman, Liberty
Outfield-Maddy Flores, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen
Utility-Alaunah Almaraz, Freshman, Corpus Christi Calallen
Conference 5A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Sophia Simpson, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill*
Catcher-Estela Garza, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
First Base-Faith Guidry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Second Base-Reagan Duty, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Third Base-Madison Hartley, Freshman, Georgetown
Shortstop-Macy Graf, Junior, Aledo
Outfield-Marissa Powell, Junior, Aledo
Outfield-Audrey Pearce, Senior, Aledo
Outfield-Delaney Dunham, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Utility-Samantha Landry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Conference 6A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Hannah Benavides, Senior, Deer Park*
Catcher-Erin Perez, Sophomore, Deer Park
First Base-Samara Sanchez, Senior, Converse Judson
Second Base-Mimi Thornton, Junior, Converse Judson
Third Base-Destiny Rodriguez, Junior, Converse Judson
Shortstop-Lauryn Ramos, Senior, Converse Judson
Outfield-Carter Smith, Senior, Rockwall
Outfield-Tabby Bailey, Senior, Deer Park
Outfield-Emma Overla, Junior, Deer Park
Utility-Haidyn Hardcastle, Senior, Deer Park