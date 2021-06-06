AUSTIN, Texas – UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

*Indicates championship game MVP, selected by media

Conference 1A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Lindsey Mauppin, Sophomore, Dodd City

Catcher-Kayla Looper, Freshman, D’Hanis

First Base-Journie Hilliard, Senior, Dodd City

Second Base-Dulaney Chapman, Senior, Dodd City

Third Base-Skyler Newell, Junior, Bloomburg

Shortstop-Tori Dotson, Junior, Dodd City*

Outfield-Dani Baccus, Senior, Dodd City

Outfield-Sonora Wild-Junior-Dodd City

Outfield-Peyton Burell-Freshman-D’Hanis

Utility-Marissa Santos-Senior-D’Hanis

Conference 2A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Citlaly Guiterrez, Junior, Stamford*

Catcher-Grace Powell, Senior, Crawford

First Base-Kylie Ray, Junior, Crawford

Second Base-Addi Goldenberg, Sophomore, Crawford

Third Base-Shandlee Mueller, Junior, Stamford

Shortstop-Laylonna Applin, Sophomore, Stamford

Outfield-Savana Gonzales, Junior, Stamford

Outfield-Jacelyn Bell, Junior, Stamford

Outfield-Hannah Fisbeck, Freshman, Weimar

Utility-Kenzie Jones, Sophomore, Crawford

Conference 3A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Sage Hoover, Senior, Rains

Catcher-Skylar Martin, Junior, Diboll

First Base-Chanlee Oakes, Senior, Rains*

Second Base-Avery Songer, Sophomore, Rains

Third Base-Mia Caison, Sophomore, Rains

Shortstop-Hailey Fuentes, Senior, Diboll

Outfield-Kaylee Chagolia, Freshman, Diboll

Outfield-Madi Reid, Junior, Rains

Outfield-Lynzee Hague, Freshman, Rains

Utility-Kayla Palomino, Junior, Diboll

Conference 4A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Kaci West, Senior, Liberty*

Catcher-Hollie Thomas, Freshman, Liberty

First Base-Rylee Goins, Junior, Iowa Park

Second Base-Jasmine Pena, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen

Third Base-Jaylen Prichard, Senior, Liberty

Shortstop-Kamdyn Chandler, Freshman, Liberty

Outfield-Kennedy Koenig, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen

Outfield-Bailee Slack, Freshman, Liberty

Outfield-Maddy Flores, Senior, Corpus Christi Calallen

Utility-Alaunah Almaraz, Freshman, Corpus Christi Calallen

Conference 5A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Sophia Simpson, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill*

Catcher-Estela Garza, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

First Base-Faith Guidry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Second Base-Reagan Duty, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Third Base-Madison Hartley, Freshman, Georgetown

Shortstop-Macy Graf, Junior, Aledo

Outfield-Marissa Powell, Junior, Aledo

Outfield-Audrey Pearce, Senior, Aledo

Outfield-Delaney Dunham, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Utility-Samantha Landry, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Conference 6A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Hannah Benavides, Senior, Deer Park*

Catcher-Erin Perez, Sophomore, Deer Park

First Base-Samara Sanchez, Senior, Converse Judson

Second Base-Mimi Thornton, Junior, Converse Judson

Third Base-Destiny Rodriguez, Junior, Converse Judson

Shortstop-Lauryn Ramos, Senior, Converse Judson

Outfield-Carter Smith, Senior, Rockwall

Outfield-Tabby Bailey, Senior, Deer Park

Outfield-Emma Overla, Junior, Deer Park

Utility-Haidyn Hardcastle, Senior, Deer Park

 
 

