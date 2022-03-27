Jacksonville 18, Tyler 0
JACKSONVILLE — Jasmine Gallegos tossed a one-hitter as the Jacksonville Maidens defeated the Tyler Lady Lions 18-0 on Friday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Gallegos struck out six and walked one in three innings of work.
Claire Hill and Lakyn Robinson each had two hits and four RBIs for the Maidens. Hill had a home run and triple with Robinson hitting two doubles.
Juliana Harwell added a double for Jacksonville. Adding RBIs were Toniyah Tyler (2), Harwell (1), Jessica Sims (1), Anai Castro (1) and Abbigail Conaway (1).
Scoring runs were Gill (3), Harwell (3), Gallegos (3), Tyler (2), Conaway (2), Robinson (1), Mia Sanchez (1), Jayden Smith (1), Sims (1) and Chesni Speaker (1).
Antranasia Bethea had a single for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.