The Whitehouse LadyCats captured a couple of District 15-5A softball games this week.
On Tuesday, Whitehouse scored a 2-1 win over Pine Tree on the LadyCats' diamond. On Thursday, Whitehouse defeated the Tyler Lady Lions 26-0 in Tyler.
Whitehouse improves to 17-5 overall and 3-1 in district.
In the win over Pine Tree, the LadyCats rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score runs in the sixth and seventh innings for the victory.
Kate Jones (triple, single) and Kyndal Morris (2 doubles) each had two hits and an RBI each for Whitehouse. Larkin Jones added a double and Elli Green contributed a single.
Scoring runs were Grace Ann McDonald and Larkin Jones.
Green threw a complete game while striking out 11 and walking one. She allowed three hits and an unearned run.
Laney Schroeder tripled and Elena Bazan, MaKayla Rougely and Gracie Rust all added singles in the loss for Pine Tree. Taylor Burkhart struck out six, walked two and gave up two earned runs in seven innings.
Against Tyler, McDonald (2 innings) and Paige Goodell (1 inning) combined for the one-hitter. McDonald did not allow a hit while striking out four and walking two. Goodell allowed one hit and struck out two.
Kate Jones belted a home run with double from Morris, Green, Sierra Channel and McDonald. Triples were from Cami Laney (2), Channel and Goodell.
Kate Jones and Laney each had three hits with Morris and Channel adding two hits apiece. McDonald, Green, Aubrey O'Bryant and Goodell had one hit each.
RBIs were from Kate Jones (4), Channel (4), Goodell (3), McDonald (2), Morris (2), Laney (1), Green (1), O'Bryant (1), Larkin Jones (1) and Abby Izard (1).
Scoring runs were Laney (4), Morris (4), Kate Jones (3), Green (3), Channel (3), McDonald (2), O'Bryant (2), Larkin Jones (2), Mahayla McMahon (2) and Goodell (1).
Gabriela Garcia had a single for the Lady Lions. Brisay Cerda and Tiana Hewitt had walks.
The Lady Lions fall to 2-17 and 0-4.
The LadyCats host Mount Pleasant at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Lions travel to Longview to meet Pine Tree at 6 p.m. Tuesday.