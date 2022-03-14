RUSK — Cambree Oakes tossed a three-hitter as the Rains LadyCats scored a 12-0 win over Rusk on Monday in a softball game.
Oakes struck out seven and walked four. She was also a star at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Zee Hague and Emma Knight each belted home runs for Rains with Trista Conforto (triple) and Avery Songer (double) knocking extra base hits.
Songer was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Madison Reid was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Hague was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Adding hits for Rains were Landry Lewers, Emma Knight, Addi Fuller, Izzy Storman and Raelyn Garcia. Others knocking in runs were Knight (2) and Conforto (2).
Also scoring runs were Knight (1), Fuller (1), Conforto (1) and Garcia (1).
Faith Long had a double for Rusk with Courtney Chandler and Marissa Perry added hits.