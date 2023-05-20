The Neches Lady Tigers are headed to the state softball tournament.
The Lady Tigers scored an 8-1 win on Saturday to sweep Chester in their Class 1A Region III softball final series held at Hudson High School.
Neches won 6-0 in Game 1 on Friday, also played in Hudson.
The Class 1A state semifinals are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30 at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.
NECHES 8, CHESTER 1
Jessi Sumpter tossed a four-hitter, allowing one earned run with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Sumpter also belted a home run and a double while driving in three runs. Joely Jenkins had two doulbles with Kacie Trimble hitting a triple and Vinnie Mayhall adding a double. Rylee Jowell contributed a single.
Other RBIs were Trimble (2), Mayhall (1) and Madi Gordon (1).
Scoring runs were Mayhall (2), Sumpter (1), Jenkins (1), Trimble (1), Jowell (1), Abigail Fletcher (1) and Lacie Macias (1). Libby Raine added a stolen base.
Kaylee Tolar and Kinsley Barnes had doubles for the Lady 'Jackets. Tolar and Emma Byrd added singles.
NECHES 6, CHESTER 0
Sumpter threw a two-hitter, striking out three and not walking a batter.
Fletcher had a triple with doubles from Jowell (2) and Trimble.
Jenkins had two singles with other hits from Sumpter, Raine and Macias.
RBIs were from Trimble (2), Jenkins (1), Jowell (1) and Fletcher (1).
Scoring runs were Sumpter (2), Jenkins (1), Trimble (1), Jowell (1) and Fletcher (1).
Tolar and Lily Read had the only hits for Chester.