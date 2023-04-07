HEATH — Tyler Legacy scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally and defeat Rockwall-Heath on Friday in a District 10-6A softball game.
The Lady Raiders improve to 19-8-1 overall and 6-2 in district. The Lady Hawks are 13-11-1 and 3-6.
Reese Neely led Tyler Legacy with three hits and four RBIs. She had two singles and a double.
Adding hits for the Lady Raiders were Mallory Kniffen (2), Sara Eckert (2), Haylee Hulsey (1) and Sophia Viramontes (1).
Hulsey knocked in a run. Scoring runs were Kniffen (3), Madelyn Carrillo (1) and Eckert (1).
Eckert was in the circle, throwing seven innings and giving up five hits and four runs. She struck out eight and walked three.
The Lady Raiders return to play on Tuesday, hosting Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Rockwall-Heath next plays on Friday, April 14 at Mesquite Horn (7 p.m.).
Whitehouse 2, Pine Tree 0
WHITEHOUSE — Grace Ann McDonald struck out nine in pitching the Whitehouse LadyCats to a 2-0 win over Pine Tree on Friday in a District 15-5A softball game.
McDonald allowed eight hits and walked only two batters as Whitehouse improves 22-6 overall and 8-2 in district.
Pine Tree falls to 18-10 and 3-6.
McDonald added a double and a single with an RBI. Adding hits were Kate Jones, Cami Laney, Kyndal Morris and Paige Goodell.
Goodell also added an RBI. Scoring runs were Laney and Abby Izard.
Taylor Burkhart struck out six, walked three and allowed one earned run on five hits in the six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for the Lady Pirates.
Laney Schroeder, Elena Bazan, Ma'Kayla Rougely and Raquel Rameriz all had two hits in the loss for Pine Tree. Hope Hampton and Burkhart chipped in with a hit apiece.
The LadyCats return to play on Monday, hosting the Tyler Lady Lions at 5 p.m. Pine Tree is scheduled to host Marshall at 6 p.m. Tuesday.