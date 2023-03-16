ATHENS — The Grace Community Lady Cougars nabbed the lead late in a 6-5 victory over Athens in a non-district softball game on Tuesday.
The game was tied at five with the Lady Cougars batting in the top of the seventh when Cannon McRae singled on the first pitch of the at bat, driving in a run.
Grace earned the victory despite allowing Athens to score three runs in the third inning. Athens got on the board in the first inning. An error scored two runs for Athens.
Malayna Cauley toed the rubber for six innings for Grace facing 29 batters and finished the evening with a 1.17 ERA. Macie Mathis threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Mathis recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
The Lady Cougars tallied seven hits on the day. Mathis and Sadie Arriola each collected multiple hits.
Arriola and Mathis each collected two hits to lead the Lady Cougars while Cannon McRae, Rylan LaFaitt and Grace Bird had a hit apiece. McRae and LaFaitt each had two RBIs while Arriola and Bird had one each.