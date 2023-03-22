LUFKIN — Anistyn Foster and Hadi Fults combined on a four-hit shutout as the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Hudson Lady Hornets, 6-0, on Tuesday in a District 18-4A softball.
Foster pitched three innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one. Fults hurled four innings, giving up four three. She struck out five and walked one.
Fults hit a home run with Matti Nix getting three hits, including a double. Kirstin Malone had two hits, including a double. Teagan Graul, Kamryn Honzell and Saelyr Hunt all had singles.
Nix had two RBIs with one each from Fults and Zaylee Zahirniak.
Whitehouse 6, Mount Pleasant 2
WHITEHOUSE — Cami Laney hit a home run and Elli Green got the win in the circle as the Whitehouse LadyCats defeated the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers 6-2 on Tuesday in a District 15-5A softball game.
Kate Jones added two hits for the LadyCats. Laney had three RBIs with one each from Jones, Grace Ann McDonald and Kyndal Morris.
Green threw all seven innings, allowing eight hits and no runs. She struck out 12 and walked three.
The LadyCats are scheduled to host Texas High on Friday at 6 p.m.
Pine Tree 16, Tyler 0
LONGVIEW — Hope Hampton homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Laney Schroeder doubled three times and added two RBI and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates rolled past Tyler, 16-0.
Winning pitcher Ma'Kayla Rougely also doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Lady Pirates. Elena Bazan had two hits and three RBI, Aubrey Irwin two hits and two RBIand Raquel Rameriz and Rhi Black an RBI apiece.
Rougely fanned four and walked four in two innings. Taylor Burkhart struck out two with one walk in one inning.
D'Maryean Morgan had the hit for the Lady Lions with walks from Gabriela Garcia (2), Ashawnit Fields (2) and Dy'Niste Lacy (1).
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play at Hallsville at 5 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 5, Elysian Fields 3
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Merrick Gary tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run, Izzy Koonce added a single and two RBI and the Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 5-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Kirby Kleam added a triple for Lindale. Addison Frazier struck out eight and walked seven in seven innings for the pitching win.
Bryanne Beavers singled twice and drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Karleigh Robinson added a double, and Cora Creech singled and drove in a run. Creech struck out 11 with three walks in a complete game.
West Rusk 15, Tatum 0
NEW LONDON — Macie Blizzard homered twice, singled and drove in four runs, Kyrsten Price added a double, two singles and four RBI and the West Rusk Lady Raiders earned a 15-0 win over Tatum.
Natalie Christy singled twice and drove in a run for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell doubled and chased home three runs, and Piper Morton added a double and an RBI. Waddell worked four innings in the circle for the pitching win, striking out two and walking one.
Yahnya Acevedo had two hits in the loss for Tatum. Camryn Milam, Beka Stockton and Lily Crawford chipped in with singles.
Mineola 6, Harmony 3
MINEOLA — Jadelyn Marshall struck out nine with one walk and one earned run allowed, and Gracie Lindley had two hits and an RBI for Mineola as the Lady Yellowjackets earned a 6-3 win over Harmony.
Jocelyn Whitehead homered for Mineola. Lexie Miller doubled and drove in a run, and Marshall also contributed an RBI.
Lainie Trimble had three hits, Olivia Dabreu two hits and Hannah Martin a double and two RBI in the loss for Harmony. Maecy Toland struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run in four innings pitched. Camie Wellborn fanned two and walked one, giving up two earned runs in two innings.
Hawkins 12, Big Sandy 0
HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and eight walks, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks blanked Big Sandy, 12-0.
Jentri Evans singled three times and drove in a run for Hawkins. Ryli Williams doubled twice and drove in two runs. Laney Wilson had a single and a double. Jaci Smith doubled and drove in two runs. Hawkins and Elle Frazier added two RBI apiece, and Tateum Smith contributed an RBI.
Jacksonville 3, Rusk 2
JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Maidens rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 win over the Rusk Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Isabel Torres singled twice and Sarah Boudreaux doubled in the loss for Rusk. Riley Collins struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the pitching loss.